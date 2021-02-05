WandaVision is moving right along. The first official project in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was a bit of a slow burn in the first few episodes. It was hard to fully grasp what was going on. While fans may have even more questions than ever before following WandaVision episode 5, it included one of the most shocking cameos to date in the MCU. One that has massive implications for the future.

Warning: massive spoilers ahead for WandaVision episode 5. Those who are not caught up would do well to turn back now. This is your last chance. In the episode, we further begin to unravel what is going on. Something is clearly not right with Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, who has taken over an entire town, controlling its citizens, with painful results. We come to learn that she resurrected Vision, as Paul Bettany's character died at the end of Infinity War. This was against his wishes. But it proved just how powerful Wanda is, and Vision started to realize something was very wrong by the end of the episode.

Following a bitter confrontation between Wanda and Vision, the doorbell rings. Wanda, unlike everything else in Westview, was not in control of the person ringing the bell. When the door is finally answered, it is revealed to be none other than Quicksilver. But not the version we came to know in Avengers: Age of Ultron, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson. No, this was the version played by Evan Peters, as seen in X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse. Indeed, universes have collided. Even Kat Dennings' Darcy Lewis remarks on the moment by saying, "She recast Pietro?"

We have entered the multiverse. This means a mutant, a member of the X-Men, from an entirely different universe, has somehow crossed over into the MCU. That will have wide-ranging implications far beyond WandaVision. Specifically, we know the show will lead directly into the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now, we at least have some idea of what that will entail, as it seems Wanda is responsible for opening up the multiverse. Even if she isn't aware of it.

This is of crucial importance as Evan Peters' Quicksilver appeared in Fox's version of the X-Men franchise. These movies did not exist within the MCU. That is why we had two actors playing the part at the same time. However, instead of her resurrecting Pietro like she did with Vision, Wanda may have accidentally brought Peters' Quicksilver into the MCU instead. We know that the plan is for Marvel Studios to reboot the X-Men at some point. This could be how mutants initially make their way into this universe.

Much remains unanswered for the moment. But WandaVision has a few episodes left and there is plenty of time to answer questions. There is also plenty of time for more universe-shattering reveals. Will other members of the X-Men appear? Are characters from other universes already in the MCU aside from Quicksilver? At the very least, the multiverse egg has been cracked. The MCU will never be the same. WandaVision returns Friday with a new episode on the Disney+ streaming app.