Until now, the halftime commercials in WandaVision most definitely seem to convey Wanda's past, even though there exists the possibility that they mean more than that. From her childhood to her association with HYDRA, they have covered the major events of the Avenger's life. And the latest commercial in Episode 5 is no different as it calls out to a major event that took place in Captain America: Civil War and shaped the future of the Avengers in the MCU. There will be SPOILERS ahead.

The first commercial was a Captain America: Civil War reference to the harrowing moment in Wanda and Pietro's childhood when a missile by the Stark Industries killed their parents and destroyed their home. The second mentioned Strucker, the HYDRA leader who triggered the twin's dormant powers by subjecting them to his experiments with the Mind Stone. And the third commercial, while not explicit like the first two, hinted at the time she briefly worked for HYDRA.

The fourth commercial in the recently released fifth episode "On A Very Special Episode" is a nod to the moment when Wanda was left questioning and blaming herself in Civil War. The commercial, once again including the couple from the previous episodes, is about absorbent paper towels called Lagos, which can apparently deal with "a mess you didn't mean to" make.

This is a direct reference to the events that took place in Civil War where the Avengers, including Wanda, tried to stop HYDRA agent Brock Rumlow from stealing a bioweapon. While they succeeding in securing the weapon and cornering Rumlow, he detonates a bomb vest he is wearing in an attempt to kill Steve Rogers with him. Notice how in the commercial, the so-called paper towels of the "leading brand" are unable to soak the entire spill and just displaced it off the table. The same thing happened with Wanda, arguably the strongest of all Avengers, when she tried to contain the explosion caused by Rumlow but inadvertently diverted it to a building, killing many people including many relief aid workers from Wakanda.

It was this tragic event that led to the Sokovia Accords according to which the Avengers were not to be allowed to work privately anymore and instead function under the United Nations who would monitor them as well as any other future super-powered individuals. This is the same treaty under which Wanda is now a criminal as she is the one apparently keeping the individuals of Westview against their will and even attacked SWORD director Tyler Hayward.

But there have been many moments in the commercials which have hinted that they are hiding more than what is obvious. Whether it was the blinking bright red light of the Stark toaster breaking the black-and-white color theme of the sitcom land in the first commercial, the ominous "He'll make time for you" that raised the possibility that HYDRA is not done with Wanda in the second commercial, or the third commercial referring to a particular Agents of SHIELD conspiracy theory and while also defining her current predicament that "when you want to get away, but you don't want to go anywhere," they all felt like they were not merely a throwback to Wanda's past.

There is also the fact that the two actors in the commercials have not been recognized as the residents of Westview yet, even though they have been appearing since the first episode. Does their absence from SWORD identification board deem them worthy of being suspected on the same scale as Agnes and Dottie.

This once again raises the question as to whether this latest commercial is merely alluding to Wanda's past or also articulating her present? When she tells Vision that she has no idea how the real memories of the people of Westview got suppressed and they ended up entangled in a sitcom-reality, it sure sounds like she really is clueless. Maybe she shook hands with someone to get Vision back but since then, everything that "someone" has done has only made the situation spiral out of her control, turning into a mess she "didn't mean" to make. The latest episode of WandaVision is currently streaming on the official Disney+ app.