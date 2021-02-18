Looks like the pseudo-reality created by Wanda in Westview is not going to stand for long as the latest WandaVision clip from the upcoming seventh episode confirms that everything she has created is indeed coming apart. And oh, Billy is already exhibiting some Professor X-like powers because evidently, he can hear more than just Vision's pain.

In the last episode, Vision went out on Halloween to snoop around Westview and came across residents who were barely moving and appeared to be in immense pain. After a particularly enlightening chat with a similarly zoned out Agnes (who suspiciously looked like she was faking it), Vision tried to walk of Westview by crossing the breach. But the moment he stepped out, pieces of being started getting sucked inside the breach, hinting that he can't stay alive without Wanda's powers.

Lost in her strange conversation with her "bro," Wanda was alerted to Vision's plight by her son, Billy who somehow knew that his father was dying. So, in order to save her husband, Wanda proceeded to extend the breach around the town to save him and in turn, sucked in the entire base of SWORD, turning the agents into clowns. And the clip from the next episode seems to be dealing with the repercussions of the same.

For starters, Wanda seems to be having a guilty-triggered hangover as she remembers the events from the last episode and narrates the same in a typical Modern Family style. She decides that what she needs is a "quarantine-style staycation" all by herself. But looks like that Wanda's plans won't be working out as when Billy and Tommy tell her that their games are "freaking out," it actually means that their model is going back in time!

Another major takeaway from the clip is the fact that Billy's powers are definitely growing. After sensing that Vision was in danger in the last episode, he can now apparently hear the suppressed identities of the people of Westview plus all the SWORD agents Wanda sucked into her sitcom-land.

"Mom, my head feels weird. It's, like, really noisy. I don't like it."

The clip provides no hint whatsoever to Vision's fate. While Wanda most definitely saved him, he did get a glimpse of the outside world. As Wanda has exhibited a few times that she can control Vision, has she already "rebooted" him because in one of the earlier trailers of WandaVision, we saw Vision getting ready to join her in fighting for their home a.k.a. Westview. How will she get Vision on her side again as he believes that she is willingly torturing the people of the town to have her dream life?

The fate of the not-Pietro is also uncertain as last we saw, he was being thrown away by Wanda after he insensitively pointed out that her "dead" husband can't die twice. Given his dicey behaviour and less than brotherly vibes, it is becoming hard to digest that he is either version of Pietro/Peter Maximoff. But still, after that last harsh jibe he aimed at his "sister," is he still in the picture? There is also the question that Wanda's dream world is coming apart at the seems- is it because she is losing control of it or because someone else is? You can check out the WandaVision Episode 7 clip above, thanks to the official Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.