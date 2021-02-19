Millions of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans crashed the Disney+ servers late last night. WandaVision episode 7 debuted at midnight PST and 3 am EST, and many fans were not able to watch at those times due to such intense demand. Like The Mandalorian, the Marvel Studios show only debuts one new episode a week, instead of dumping the entire season at once like Netflix does. In order to avoid spoilers, some of the more hardcore fans are watching, or attempting to watch, right when Disney+ launches the latest episodes. There are no SPOILERS for WandaVision episode 7 below.

According to Downdetector, over 15,000 Disney+ server issues were reported just after 3 am EST, which is when new episodes of WandaVision began streaming. It looks like things were back to normal by 4:30 am, or 1:30 am PST. The streaming service had quite a few bugs when it first launched in November 2019. Star Wars fans frantically tried to watch The Mandalorian at midnight, only to find themselves locked out of the server.

Disney+ was quick to fix their streaming problems at the end of 2019 and early 2020. The Mandalorian season 2 seemed to go without a hitch, though there may have been a few outages late at night. Last night's crash during the WandaVision debut just goes to show how loyal the Marvel Cinematic Universe fan base is. By the time the episode airs, spoilers are everywhere, which means fans can either be tired all day from watching the new episode late at night, or treat the internet like a game of Minesweeper all day until they get off of work.

WandaVision started off rather slow, with MCU fans getting acclimated to the classic sitcom vibe of the new series. The first two episodes really stuck to that premise and didn't really hint at the outside world or what exactly was happening within Wanda Maximoff's current reality. As the weeks have gone on, more of the story has been presented, leading to an insane amount of fan theories popping up online each week. As for WandaVision episode 7, it provided a lot of answers that fans have been waiting for, while still providing more and more questions.

WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision. The two actors have teased that MCU fans still have no idea what they're in for when the show comes to an end, even hinting that more characters are going to be introduced. As of this writing, there are only 3 episodes left, if you count the episode that dropped today, so there's still a lot more to learn. Hopefully Disney+ has all of their servers ready for the crazy amount of viewers it will take on today. The Downed Detector website was one of the first places to reveal that Disney+ was having massive outages during the WandaVision drop.