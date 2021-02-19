WandaVision returned with its seventh episode this week and it brought with it some major revelations. We are rapidly approaching the finale and the table has been set. Aside from all of the craziness that came from Wanda and Vision's latest sitcom-inspired episode, a Marvel Cinematic Universe tradition returned, this time on the small screen. Namely, the episode contained a post-credits scene, the first of the season. Though, if we're putting odds on it, this probably won't be the last one we see before the show wraps up its run.

Warning: spoilers ahead for WandaVision episode 7. Read on at your own risk. The episode, titled Breaking the Fourth Wall, is where things started to come together in some ways. For one, we learned that Kathryn Hahn's Agnes has been behind all of this craziness the whole time, as she is actually a powerful witch named Agatha Harkness. She even got a sitcom-style tune revealing that she's "been messing up everything," and that "It's been Agatha all along." The reveal was made after Wanda decided to investigate Agnes' basement looking for the twins, Tommy and Billy. It didn't go as planned. We now know who the real villain is. S.W.O.R.D. has wrongly assumed it was Wanda.

Meanwhile, this episode also revealed that Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau has had her DNA altered quite a bit by entering the hex. In confronting Wanda, trying to get through to her and end the madness, it was revealed that Monica has started to develop powers of her own. That, it seems, will be an important thread to pull in the weeks to come.

Now, to the post-credits scene. Agatha's evil laugh leads into the main credits. As the credits are rolling, footage cuts in of Monica approaching Agnes', or should we say Agatha's basement. She rips the door open, demonstrating her growing powers. She then sees the glowing, purple roots creeping out of the cellar. As she investigates, Evan Peters' Pietro, aka Quicksilver, dashes up next to Monica and says, "Snoopers gonna snoop." Back to credits.

So, what does this mean for next week's episode of WandaVision? The implication is that Monica and Pietro will investigate what is going on in the basement. Or, perhaps Pietro is working with Agatha, since something has been off about him this whole time. Namely, he's a different Quicksilver from the X-Men universe that was not previously a part of the MCU. In any event, the stage is set for a presumably epic conclusion.

We are also probably in for at least a few more surprises. There is, for one, the identity of the aerospace engineer who has yet to be revealed. Are we going to meet Reed Richards? Is it going to be someone else entirely? Also, we still need to see how the show is going to connect to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will feature Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch once again. WandaVision returns with a new episode next Friday on the Disney+ streaming app.