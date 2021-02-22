The latest episode of Marvel Studios' WandaVision left Modern Family's Julie Bowen speechless. It's been one year since Modern Family wrapped up and Bowen was able to celebrate in an unexpected way, thanks to Marvel Studios and Disney+. The sitcom ran for eleven seasons, from 2009 to 2020, and it followed the lives of three diverse family set-ups in suburban Los Angeles. Bowen's character, Claire Dunphy, was known to frequently break the fourth wall to keep with the mockumentary feel of the show. There are mild SPOILERS for WandaVision episode 7 below.

In WandaVision's latest episode, fittingly titled Breaking the Fourth Wall, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany channeled the style of Modern Family. The episode has been praised for how accurately it paid tribute to the ABC sitcom, with Olsen receiving heaps of praise for her impressions of Julie Bowen's Claire Dunphy character. As it turns out, Julie Bowen herself was really impressed too. You can read what she had to say about the latest episode of WandaVision below.

"One year to the day since we wrapped Modern Family, and tonight we were part of WandaVision. They've paid homage to I Love Lucy, Bewitched and The Brady Bunch among others... To see our show as a 'classic' through the eyes of an incredibly innovative Marvel show left me speechless. (Trust me, and anyone who has worked with me, that's hard to do.) WandaVision from the breaking of the 4th wall to the fabric on the couch... wow. What a great way to celebrate a bittersweet anniversary."

WandaVision has been going through different decades of sitcoms to tell its story since the very start. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were taken aback by just how far Marvel Studios went to pay tribute to classic sitcoms. Fans were, and still are, trying to figure out exactly how the sitcom storylines will fit into the overall story arc, though episode 7 just gave everybody some pretty large hints.

As of this writing, there are only two more episodes of WandaVision left, and things are starting to pick up quickly. The project is the first of the MCU Disney+ shows, and it has been a slow burn mystery, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which premieres next month, appears to be more of a traditional Marvel Studios story. However, both shows will have a major impact on the MCU's big screen portion of Phase 4, which is currently stalling until theaters can safely open up again.

Modern Family was critically acclaimed, especially the first handful of seasons. Later seasons received mixed reviews, but viewers stuck with the show throughout its entire run. The finale episode had 7.37 million viewers, while the retrospective documentary that aired before the final episode had 6.72 million viewers. Now, fans of the hit sitcom can get a different fix, thanks to WandaVision, which is currently streaming on Disney+. You can check out Julie Bowen's official Instagram post about the WandaVision tribute above.