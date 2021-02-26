After killing it for eight straight episodes on WandaVision every Friday, fans of the series are calling for star Elizabeth Olsen to win a Primetime Emmy Award. From the start of the bizarre Marvel series, fans have seen Olsen as Wanda Maximoff through many twists and turns. Friday's new episode gave the actress the chance to deliver her most emotional performance yet, leaving WandaVision fans very impressed with what they saw.

"Elizabeth Olsen's performance in the latest episode was incredible," one fan wrote on Twitter. "You can feel her pain in every scene. She deserves to be recognized as the Emmy worthy actress that she is!" The rest of this story contains some BIG SPOILERS so do not go any further or click on any of the video if you haven't watched the episode yet.

Elizabeth Olsen’s performance in the latest episode was incredible. You can feel her pain in every scene. She deserves to be recognized as the Emmy worthy actress that she is! #WandaVision



pic.twitter.com/nLWF7BSOhs — 𝐉𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞 ✨ (@Jisy03) February 26, 2021

Another fan tweeted: "#WandaVision Episode 8 is one of the best pieces of MCU material in its history. A beautiful character piece on Wanda, and one HELL of a setup for the finale. Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn deserve Emmy Nominations just for this episode alone. 10/10."

#WandaVision Episode 8 is one of the best pieces of MCU material in its history. A beautiful character piece on Wanda, and one HELL of a setup for the finale. Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn deserve Emmy Nominations just for this episode alone. 10/10 pic.twitter.com/Rx2qK0yZSS — Tom Smith (@tom_smith717) February 26, 2021

In complete agreement, another fan said, "#WandaVision Episode 8 is some of the best MCU content we have seen. Elizabeth Olsen absolutely deserves a Emmy Nomination for this show. She is just incredible. Scarlet Witch, White Vision, Chaos Magic."

#WandaVision Episode 8 is some of the best MCU content we have seen. Elizabeth Olsen absolutely deserves a Emmy Nomination for this show. She is just incredible. Scarlet Witch, White Vision, Chaos Magic. pic.twitter.com/h0c7CBTHbK — Ğä|@xy community and trendings (@galaxy_storesz) February 26, 2021

"WANDAVISION is for the umpteenth time proof of Elizabeth Olsen's great acting qualities," says another fan. "She is extraordinary, powerful in a very delicate but at the same time strong way. With a great surrounding cast that elevates her game. She deserves an Emmy for her role."

WANDAVISION is for the umpteenth time proof of Elizabeth Olsen’s great acting qualities. She is extraordinary, powerful in a very delicate but at the same time strong way. With a great surrounding cast that elevates her game. She deserves an Emmy for her role. #WandaVisionpic.twitter.com/Mot4dyeERQ — RuggedKingGI (@gisegurii) February 26, 2021

"#WandaVision does it again, this one had a huge emotional punch and that's thanks to Elizabeth Olsen, let's take a second to appreciate her tremendous performance in this show, she's always been great but this was her Emmy episode, just sayin. Stay after the credits!" reads another tweet.

#WandaVision does it again, this one had a huge emotional punch and that's thanks to Elizabeth Olsen, let's take a second to appreciate her tremendous performance in this show, she's always been great but this was her Emmy episode, just sayin. Stay after the credits! pic.twitter.com/4dzWisTX9h — Johnny Movie (@JohnnyMovie2) February 26, 2021

And another fan humorously puts it: "I will say that if Elizabeth Olsen doesn't get nominated for an Emmy for #Wandavision I will forcefully create a reality in which she is & trap us in it for eternity."

I will say that if Elizabeth Olsen doesn't get nominated for an Emmy for #Wandavision I will forcefully create a reality in which she is & trap us in it for eternity. pic.twitter.com/1ekyy6WOPO — Charlie Ashby (@CMWAshby) February 26, 2021

WandaVision was developed for Disney+ by Jac Schaeffer and stars Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their roles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wanda Maximoff and Vision. Taking place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the two characters are now living in a strange sitcom-like world as part of a mystery that unfolds over the course of each episode. The first eight episodes of the nine-episode series were released weekly on Disney+ with the finale set to arrive next Friday.

After the final episode, a behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of WandaVision, dubbed Assembled, will drop on Disney+ the following week. This serves as an intermission of sorts before Marvel Studios continues with the debut of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Several other MCU-set shows are also soon on their way for the Disney streamer, including anticipated titles like Loki, Ms. Marvel, and Hawkeye.

For more of Olsen, you can also see her back as Wanda in the upcoming sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which will be released on March 25, 2022. The first eight episodes of WandaVision can be streamed right now.

Your friendly reminder that Elizabeth Olsen should absolutely, without a doubt win an Emmy for WandaVision.



Sleep tight, everyone. — Christian Williams (@FFBaldMan) February 22, 2021

That new WandaVision episode tho.



Honestly Elizabeth Olsen deserves to get nominated for an Emmy at this point — Krish Bhojwani (@krish_bhojwani) February 26, 2021

These 4 scenes from #WandaVision tonight proves Elizabeth Olsen deserves an Emmy win this year. #emotionspic.twitter.com/j7zhlDi37L — J Hon (@jiajiunnhon) February 26, 2021

I can’t wait to see Kathryn Hahn and Elizabeth Olsen accept their Emmy’s for WandaVision — hannahvision 💥 (@moviesandcats) February 26, 2021

Elizabeth Olsen earned an Emmy nom for the 8th episode of Wandavision. Not many TV performances like that. #WandaVisionpic.twitter.com/bUkHHiPtEF — DDV (@LSMav) February 26, 2021