WandaVision may end up being longer than originally thought. Ever since the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows were announced, it was believed that they would all be between 6 and 8 episodes in length. In a recent interview, Anthony Mackie claimed The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was like watching a 6-hour MCU movie, which already has fans excited. But, it looks like some of the shows, if not all of them, will be longer than that.

According to a source close to WandaVision, a stunt person working on the Disney+ show just revealed that they appeared in the 9th episode of the show. While we may be getting more episodes, it doesn't mean that they will be longer. The Mandalorian season one is made up of 8 episodes, each one about 30 or more minutes. Marvel Studios could be going for the same tactic, which still means WandaVision could be longer than The Mandalorian when all is said and done.

If there are 10 episodes of WandaVision and each one falls under the 30-minute or longer category, we'll be around 5 hours. If they go over towards the 40-minute range, we'll get to the six hours that Anthony Mackie was talking about. Whatever the case may be, this is exciting news for MCU devotees who have been waiting to see these shows and who were starting to wonder if they would actually be released this year. Most, if not all, of the entertainment business has been shot down since the middle of March and it looks like a lot of cities are starting to go back to lockdown status.

As of this writing, Wanda Vision is still on schedule to premiere in December, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is scheduled for late August. This could all change in the coming months, but it looks like Disney+ is ready to get these shows out after they saw some criticism for not having them ready at launch time in November. Even so, The Mandalorian more than made up for the lack of other original programming for the new streaming service, at least for the first few months.

WandaVision stars Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, along with Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, the daughter of Maria Rambeau, who is the best friend of Carol Danvers, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, A political science major, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, An FBI agent, and Kathryn Hahn is playing a mystery character, said to be the "nosy neighbor." At this time, we've only seen bits of footage from WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, so hopefully Marvel Studios has something planned for this summer. There really isn't a whole lot of anything else going on at the moment. Also, The Mandalorian season 2 trailer could also be on the way soon. Murphy's Multiverse was the first to report on the longer runtime for WandaVision.