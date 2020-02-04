We finally know when we will see the first new live-action Disney+ shows set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe make their debut. Recently, Marvel Studios and Disney showcased the first footage from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki during the Super Bowl. Now, CEO Bob Iger has revealed when two of those shows will arrive, which should give Marvel fans a reason to hold onto that Disney+ subscription.

During a recent Disney earnings call, Bob Iger revealed that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will arrive in August, with WandaVision set to follow in December. Iger didn't reveal specific release dates for either show, but this narrows things down significantly. Loki is set to debut sometime in 2021, but Iger didn't divulge any more specifics on that front at this time.

Plot details are largely being kept under wraps for all of these shows. We know Zemo will return for the first time since Captain America: Civil War in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Kari Skogland directs the show, with Malcolm Spellman serving as the head writer. WandaVision, on the other hand, will be part sitcom, with homages to many classic examples of the genre and, based on the first footage, things are going to get weird. Matt Shakman directs with Jac Schaeffer serving as the head writer.

The shows were originally confirmed by Marvel Studios last summer during San Diego Comic-Con. Unlike other live-action shows during the Marvel Cinematic Universe era, these will all be heavily connected to the movies. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are returning as Sam and Bucky for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany returning as Wanda and Vision for WandaVison. Tom Hiddleston will be back for Loki and Jeremy Renner is set to reprise his role as Clint Barton for a Hawkeye series as well.

Shows such as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Agent Carter were tangentially connected to the MCU, but they always felt a little removed at best. The Netflix shows like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist, meanwhile, felt entirely disconnected, for the most part. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is directly involved in these new Disney+ shows. Disney is also investing heavily in them, as the budgets are said to be comparable to that of an MCU movie.

Other live-action Marvel shows in the works for Disney+ include She-Hulk, Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel. There is no word yet on when these shows will debut, but Kevin Feige previously explained that characters who debut in the shows can and will cross over onto the big screen. There will also be lots of connective tissue. For example, WandaVision is said to connect directly with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news was previously reported by CNBC.