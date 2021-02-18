WandaVision viewers have been very hopeful that the Disney+ series will introduce Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In episode 5, we saw Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau talk about contacting an aerospace engineer friend of hers while the team was trying to figure out what exactly is happening in Wanda Maximoff's Westview reality. MCU fans immediately began to speculate about Reed Richards coming on board, which does make sense. However, a new theory claims that the Reed rumors are false. There are possible WandaVision spoilers below, so read ahead at your own risk.

Reminder that Adam Brashear and Monica Rambeau dated in the comics.



I hope the Aerospace Engineer Monica knows is Blue Marvel. #WandaVision#MonicaRambeaupic.twitter.com/sTA6Ipm07U — Jimmy Folino - Black Lives Matter (@MrNiceGuy513) February 13, 2021

The mysterious aerospace engineer has been the focus of fans over the past two weeks. Who is WandaVision going to introduce next? A few days ago, comic book fan Jimmy Folino put this piece of information on Twitter: "Reminder that Adam Brashear and Monica Rambeau dated in the comics. I hope the Aerospace Engineer Monica knows is Blue Marvel." Since Folino brought up Blue Marvel, a lot of people have been thinking this could very well be who Monica Rambeau was referring to.

The only slight problem with this theory is the fact that Adam Brashear is not an aerospace engineer. Instead, he holds a Ph.D. in Theoretical Physics and a Master of Science in electrical engineering from Cornell University. With that being said, this is something that Marvel Studios could have easily retconned for WandaVision. This connection to Monica Rambeau has already been written about in the comics extensively, so it would seem to work out pretty well. But, who is portraying the character on WandaVision? That's another mystery, if this theory is proven to be true.

Adam Brashear was first introduced in 2008's Adam: Legend of the Blue Marvel #1 by Kevin Grevioux. The character is a veteran of the Korean War, a member of the Marine Corps with two Silver Stars, who has connections to Anti-Man. He later started dating Monica Rambeau, which saw the couple experimenting with her new powers, which included immortality. As for Blue Marvel's powers, they are all over the map, stemming from Anti-Matter Energy Absorption. This source of power is the energy released from anti-matter which derives from the inter-dimensional universe called the Negative Zone. The character has superhuman strength, the power of flight, enhanced mental perception, energy generation, and much more.

In a recent interview, Wanda Maximoff actress Elizabeth Olsen confirmed that there was a major casting in WandaVision that has not been announced yet. Reed Richards is an aerospace engineer and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has confirmed that the Fantastic Four movie is currently in development, but is WandaVision the place to debut the character? For many fans, Blue Marvel seems like a safer bet that could allow more S.W.O.R.D. storylines down the line, including Captain Marvel 2. The Blue Marvel theory was first proposed by Jimmy Folino's Twitter account.