After a slow start, WandaVision has rocketed to the top of the MCU's best-reviewed projects lists with a canny combination of comedy, action, and mystery. Now, the biggest question in the minds of fans is who is the big mystery cameo that lead actors Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen have been teasing for the series. When Tom Holland was recently asked to weigh in on the debate regarding the secret cameo, he pointed out that he himself could be a likely candidate.

"I've never worked with Paul... We've never been on set together, so it could be me."

Holland's remark about not having worked with Paul Bettany before is in connection to the latter's hints about the secret cameo in a previous interview, in which the actor had stated, "[The cameo is by] an actor that I've longed to work with all of my life. We have some amazing scenes together and the chemistry between us is, I think, extraordinary. It's just fireworks on set."

While Tom Holland is technically correct in stating that he has never worked with Bettany before, it is unlikely that Bettany, who is in his late forties, was referring to twenty-four-year-old Holland as the actor he has longed to work with all his life. On his part, Holland admitted he actually has no idea who the secret cameo is.

"Ooh, do you know what, don't have a Scooby to who it might be, I really don't. And I don't want to say it in case I'm right, and people think I spoiled it. Because people think I have inside information. So I'm going to have to keep my mouth shut there. I honestly haven't a clue who it might be."

While Holland is not privy to inside knowledge regarding WandaVision, the actor is a fan of the series just like everyone else. He went on to describe the process of watching the show with colleagues, and his appreciation for the magic that Elizabeth Olsen and Bettany have brought to the title roles.

"I'm absolutely loving the show. I love the camaraderie that we have on set every Saturday. We work through the weekends. So, every Saturday everyone's on set, talking about it and everyone's spitting their theories out of what's going on. I love the apprehension of waiting for Friday. I think Elizabeth Olsen is unbelievable in it. The way she can bounce between the different styles of acting and sitcoms is amazing. And I think it's really funny. I really think it's really funny. And Paul, In that last episode, when he was doing the interview, I was howling. It's so funny. I think he's brilliant. Both of them are fantastic. I love it."

