At long last, the events surrounding the antics of Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch and her boyfriend Vision around the town of Westview have come to an end with the season finale of WandaVision. But that does not mean the various storylines of the characters on the show are at an end. The director of the series, Matt Shakman, recently confirmed during an interview that the storylines will be addressed in future MCU films, specifically the sequels to Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange.

"What's lovely about Marvel, and I've said this to a few folks... it feels like a relay race, you know, where someone hands you the baton and you run with it. And then you hand that baton off to the next one. It's not like you're reverse engineering your product to fit something that's more important or has been already established down the road. WandaVision was the focus while we were making it, and choices that we were making were then handed off to other films. The way we decided to describe Monica's power, all of that stuff, it will continue on into Captain Marvel 2."

Monica Rambeau first appeared in Captain Marvel as a tween, before appearing as a grown-up, normal human in WandaVision. By the end of the show, Monica had gained superpowers, and it is clear that the character's journey will continue in Captain Marvel 2, where she will team up with Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan.

The other major MCU film to feel the impact of WandaVision will be the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. We already know the film will see Wanda aiding the Sorcerer Supreme on a journey across the multiverse, possibly to address a problem created by Wanda's dalliance with the cursed magic book known as the Darkhold. According to Matt Shakman, it was important to have the look and feel of the end of WandaVision match as closely as possible with the start of Doctor Strange 2

"You do get a chance to kind of arrange the furniture while you've got control of the set, and then it moves on. But we did talk definitely to the filmmakers for both of the movies that we sort of more directly handoff to. Doctor Strange, their story room is right around the corner from our prep office, so we talked quite a bit, and then later, once we were nearing the end of our photography and Strange was really getting close to starting, I talked to Sam Raimi a couple of times and our art departments spoke and we wanted to make sure there was a seamless handoff for sure."

Written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn as Agnes. The series is available to stream on Disney+.