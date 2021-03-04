As of late, WandaVision has been answering a lot of burning questions, like Agnes' true identity, who brought the fake Pietro to Westview, who created the sitcom-reality, why sitcoms in the first place, etc. But there are still countless (fourteen to be precise) mysteries that the show still has to solve. And all we have left is a finale episode, which is rumoured to be at least an hour long. But will that be enough to answer all the burning questions we have?

14 Where is Ralph?

From the very first episode, Agnes a.k.a. Agatha Harkness has talked about her husband, Ralph. We have yet to catch a glimpse of the character or know what he has been up to since the sitcom-world of Wanda started. There is the possibility that Agatha made him up to fit the sitcom-reality of Westview. Ralph is just a character for Wanda's show that Agatha merely-name dropped and his presence is akin to Maris Crane in Frasier or cousin Jeffrey in Seinfeld- to be talked about but never seen.

13 Who is Jimmy's missing witness?

Jimmy's missing witness is the crux of why SWORD became embroiled in Westview's weird reality in the first place. We had learned that this person, who was in the Witness Protection Program, had been a resident of Westview, and then suddenly disappeared. The strangest part was that all his family members, friends, and associates living outside Westview have forgotten that he exists in the first place.

In all the time that SWORD spent on matching the characters in Wanda's TV land to their real identities, not once has Jimmy mentioned whether he found his missing person. Is it Ralph? Or someone we are yet to meet? Or maybe, the SWORD director, Tyler Hayward had been following Wanda and made this Westview resident disappear to ensure that his organization gets involved eventually?

12 What is up with Hayward and his plans for White Vision?

We are still oscillating between whether he is just a stuck-up leader or a through-and-through villain who is targeting Wanda for some personal reason. Through his actions, Hayward has proved that he up to no good. It is one thing to hate super-powered beings and a whole different scenario to go out of the way to frame Wanda as a terrorist by tampering with the surveillance video of her rather civil visit to the SWORD headquarters. He falsely claimed that Wanda has stolen the Vision's body even though he had the real thing with him all this time. He has now powered up the Vision's body with Wanda's chaos magic and it's left to be seen what he plans to do with his new sentient weapon- will he unleash it to merely stop Wanda and her ever-extending fake reality or does he have something sinister planned?

11 Has WandaVision established that mutants have been here all along?

In the last episode, we saw that Wanda possessed powers long before she was exposed to the Mind Stone. It's because of her existing powers that she survived HYDRA's experiments on her. Even Agatha establishes that Wanda is THE Scarlet Witch. But her brother, Pietro too underwent the same procedure and survived, which means that he also already had his powers. Is this saying that mutants have been in the MCU reality all along? Or that Wanda and Pietro are two rare magical beings?

10 What is the real identity behind the fake Pietro a.k.a. Fietro?

Agatha has revealed that she was the one who brought in fake Pietro to mess with Wanda and has been the one controlling him this whole time. In the last episode, she shared that she didn't bring her real brother as his body was in a different country altogether. If that's indeed true, the chances of him being X-Men's Quicksilver are rather slim as Agatha doesn't seem to possess the powers to reach another country, let alone poke around another universe and snatch a Peter Maximoff from there.

In that case, we are back to square one- who is fake Pietro? He can't be the missing witness as Jimmy would have instantly recognized him. So, who is he?

9 What role is Monica going to play in the impending fight?

Last we saw Monica, she had completely embraced her comic book roots (though she is yet to become aware of it) and snooping around Agatha's basement in search of Wanda when the fake Pietro confronted her. Now, if he is still under Agatha's control, it would explain why Monica was completely missing from Episode 8.

Maybe Fietro, powered by Agatha's experienced and much stronger powers, has her captive or if he is no longer under her control, he could be helping Monica in breaking the magic stopping her from reaching Wanda. We can only guess.

8 What is the beef between Monica and Captain Marvel?

By now, it's obvious that there is something wrong between Monica and Captain Marvel. The duo shared a strong bond when Monica was a child but now, she gets all kinds of irritated whenever Carol Danvers is mentioned. Is it because Monica blames her for not saving her mother from cancer while she was gone or because Maria Rambeau got cancer while helping Captain Marvel in one of her missions?

But the chances of this particular revelation being made in the finale episode of WandaVision are pretty slim. It's something that will most probably be explored in the second Captain Marvel film.

7 Where is Dottie off too?

We last saw the character in Episode 7 and that too for a second when Wanda publicly used her powers to subdue Monica. Her first and last major appearance was in Episode 2, where she witnessed Jimmy Woo trying to reach Wanda through the radio. Even before she had regained her identity for a little while, she had been acting strange. Also, for some reason, the last time we saw the identity board at the S.W.O.R.D. base, Dottie's picture was mysteriously missing.

All the other residents of the town, especially the ones who are more central to Wanda's facade have been seen regularly but not Dottie. Is there some big mystery behind this character, was she side-lined intentionally?

6 What does Agatha Harkness want with Wanda?

While Agatha poking around in Wanda's memories did reveal a lot of answers, we still don't know what she plans to do next now that she knows the roots of Wanda's powers. Given how the MCU has tweaked her past to show how she overpowered her sisters and mother hundreds of years ago by siphoning off their powers and life force, we can expect her to now desire Wanda's powerful magic as her own.

She is also holding Billy and Tommy captive, maybe to use them as leverage to make Wanda give up her powers willingly.

5 What is with that mysterious book in Agatha's basement?

We know that it's not really been Agatha "all along." She has merely pulled a thread here and there as the creator of the pseudo-reality is really Wanda. But that still doesn't explain the big, ominous-looking book, radiating energy, in her basement. We had bet that it could be the Darkholder or the Necronomicon that Agatha was using to bring Chthon, the Elder God to Earth. But we now know that Agatha is working alone. So, what is that big book and what is its role?

4 Who and what is the Scarlet Witch?

At the end of Episode 8, Agatha proclaims that Wanda is using chaos magic which makes her the dangerous being known as Scarlet Witch. While that's a name comic book enthusiasts are already familiar with, we are yet to see the limit to which the MCU will be adhering to the character's comic book roots. Is Scarlet witch going to be a magical being with rare powers or just a mutant with extraordinary abilities? Or both?

3 Will we be getting the old Vision back?

Westview's Vision is just an illusion that Wanda created from her powers and based on how she remembers him. This revelation effectively ended the possibility that Vision could be back but now that Hayward has the White Vision all charged up, can we expect the story to embrace the character's trajectory in the comic books? Will this "sentient weapon" eventually regain his humanity, compassion, and more importantly his maroonish-hue because seriously, this white version is just creepy!

2 How will Wanda unleash the multiverse?

It is common knowledge that WandaVision is supposed to lead into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But till now, Wanda hasn't done anything that would open a doorway between multiple universities. As we now know that Wanda didn't get an alternate version of her brother from a different universe, she doesn't seem to possess that power... yet.

But somehow, Wanda is still supposed to rip a hole in the fabric of reality. If the "House of M" is what WandaVision follows, it doesn't bode well for the twins or maybe the White Vision or someone else will break Wanda's reality- as Vision and presumably, her kids won't stay alive outside the hex, maybe losing them would lead to an epic meltdown that results in the multiverse.

1 Where is the epic Luke Skywalker moment?

Elizabeth Olsen had teased the scene in one of her early interviews and specified that this is a character whose arrival hasn't been spoiled. As Evan Peters casting as fake Pietro was out weeks ago, we actually got to see him, we can expect that the moment is yet to be revealed. While an appearance from Doctor Strange is the most obvious answer, it won't be a "Luke Skywalker" type bombshell revelation.

Till now, WandaVision's revelations have been pretty standard- it was indeed all Wanda's creation, Agnes is Agatha Harkness, Monica does become Photon or whatever moniker she'll choose, etc. But maybe, just maybe, this epic cameo is going to be someone entirely unexpected. All episodes of WandaVision are currently streaming on the official Disney+ app.