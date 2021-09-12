It may just be the start of a huge haul, but WandaVision has officially won its first Emmy Award. As part of Saturday's Creative Arts Emmy presentation, Mark Worthington clinched the Emmy for Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half Hour), which he shares with set decorator Kathy Orlando and Marvel art director Sharon Davis. By the time the weekend is through, there are expected to be a number of other awards won by the series, which was nominated for a total of 23 awards across all categories.

The Emmys win is not only the first for the show, but also the first for Marvel Studios after expanding the MCU into television on Disney+. Marvel shows Jessica Jones and Luke Cage both won an Emmy each during their time under the Netflix Marvel Television banner, but what Marvel as producing themselves is a whole new ballgame and is clearly about to start reading the rewards straight out of the gate.

Speaking about WandaVision earlier this year, Mark Worthington said it had been a dream to work on the show thanks to its use of various eras of television. "So, we started with that. But I mean, in terms of having those conversations specific about sets at the beginning, we decided very early on that we weren't going to copy any sitcoms," Worthington told us at the time. "We were going to look at all of the sitcoms, and Matt is an encyclopedia of knowledge about sitcom. And I am, to some extent, have encyclopedic knowledge too."

He added, "So we said... Well, we wanted to evoke the essence of '50s sitcom in the environment, so that you're not saying, 'Oh, that's recognizably this.' And then you're distracted by saying, 'Well, that's wrong. And they should have done this.' It's like, no, you can rest into it knowing that, yeah, this is distinctive. It's a different environment for this story. But it's clearly in 1950s sitcom."

When the Emmy nominations were announced back in July, it was always expected that WandaVision would be picking up quite a few nods, but no one really foresaw the 23 nominations it received, which included nominations for Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn, as well as numerous writing and directing nominations. Elizabeth Olsen was thrilled at receiving her first ever nomination for an Emmy, telling The Times, ""It's new for Marvel to be recognized in this world. I'm really grateful that we're being recognized and it's technically challenging stuff that requires a huge team effort. And I'm really grateful that everyone who deserves to be seen got seen on our production."

Other winners on Saturday were The Queen's Gambit, The Crown, Pose and The Mandalorian, both of which are expected to take away more awards when the main prizes are awarded. The Creative Arts Emmy's is the first part of the awards week, which will culminate in the Primetime Emmy Awards Ceremony, held on Sunday 19th September, where we will find out just how well WandaVision and the rest of the nominees really do.