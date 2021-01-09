The WandaVision first reactions are here and they are overwhelmingly positive. The first Marvel Cinematic Universe series premieres next week, but a few people have been able to see the first three episodes ahead of time. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was originally supposed to be the first MCU series to premiere on Disney+, but that didn't end up happening, due to the public health crisis. With that being said, fans are ready to see the first new MCU project since 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. There are no SPOILERS for WandaVision below.
Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany star in WandaVision as Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, and Vision, respectively. The two actors have been teasing the series in a recent interviews, but have not revealed too much when it comes to the main storyline. As it turns out, Marvel Studios has created a slow burn mystery that will unfold over the course of 9 episodes, according to the first reactions. One person says that the show "is a tantalizing experiment with shades of Lynch that is almost irritatingly dedicated to slowly playing out its mystery."
Another first reaction praises WandaVision and Marvel Studios for trying something new and original. "The first 3 episodes of WandaVision are a fantastic creative spin on the sitcom format that makes way for a very intriguing season debut...Truly new ground for Marvel with inventive filmmaking that makes each episode special." The classic sitcom element of the promotional material has had many MCU fans confused as to what they can expect when the show premieres next week. So far, it does not look like anything the studio has ever done.
According to the first reactions to WandaVision, the weirdness is what gives the first three episodes their charm. Discussing Film states, "Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany deliver their best performances in the MCU whilst Teyonah Parris shines in every scene she's in. The series serves as a magnificent return to the MCU whilst paving its own path." The MCU has been pretty good with stretching out into new territory over the years. Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok seems to have had a big influence on the franchise, in terms of tone and where these superheroes can go.
One of the most exciting things about the MCU making TV shows for Disney+ is the fact that they can tell larger stories that are closer to the comic book source material. According to the first reactions, WandaVision is able to achieve this. "Expect the unexpected," reads another reaction to the show. "Marvel Studios is changing the game with this genre-bending series! Every episode feels like a page turn of a comic book I didn't want to put down." It appears that the wait for WandaVision has been well worth the wait. You can read some more first reactions below and head over to the official Disney+ website to subscribe before the January 15th premiere.