The WandaVision first reactions are here and they are overwhelmingly positive. The first Marvel Cinematic Universe series premieres next week, but a few people have been able to see the first three episodes ahead of time. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was originally supposed to be the first MCU series to premiere on Disney+, but that didn't end up happening, due to the public health crisis. With that being said, fans are ready to see the first new MCU project since 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. There are no SPOILERS for WandaVision below.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany star in WandaVision as Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, and Vision, respectively. The two actors have been teasing the series in a recent interviews, but have not revealed too much when it comes to the main storyline. As it turns out, Marvel Studios has created a slow burn mystery that will unfold over the course of 9 episodes, according to the first reactions. One person says that the show "is a tantalizing experiment with shades of Lynch that is almost irritatingly dedicated to slowly playing out its mystery."

Another first reaction praises WandaVision and Marvel Studios for trying something new and original. "The first 3 episodes of WandaVision are a fantastic creative spin on the sitcom format that makes way for a very intriguing season debut...Truly new ground for Marvel with inventive filmmaking that makes each episode special." The classic sitcom element of the promotional material has had many MCU fans confused as to what they can expect when the show premieres next week. So far, it does not look like anything the studio has ever done.

According to the first reactions to WandaVision, the weirdness is what gives the first three episodes their charm. Discussing Film states, "Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany deliver their best performances in the MCU whilst Teyonah Parris shines in every scene she's in. The series serves as a magnificent return to the MCU whilst paving its own path." The MCU has been pretty good with stretching out into new territory over the years. Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok seems to have had a big influence on the franchise, in terms of tone and where these superheroes can go.

One of the most exciting things about the MCU making TV shows for Disney+ is the fact that they can tell larger stories that are closer to the comic book source material. According to the first reactions, WandaVision is able to achieve this. "Expect the unexpected," reads another reaction to the show. "Marvel Studios is changing the game with this genre-bending series! Every episode feels like a page turn of a comic book I didn't want to put down." It appears that the wait for WandaVision has been well worth the wait. You can read some more first reactions below and head over to the official Disney+ website to subscribe before the January 15th premiere.

Expect the unexpected in #WandaVision. #MarvelStudios is changing the game with this genre-bending series! Every episode feels like a page turn of a comic book I didn’t want to put down. This is how you debut our first #DisneyPlus#MCU show. Welcome to the new era of the MCU! pic.twitter.com/8rSULQ4fZ6 — Joseph Deckelmeier #BlackLivesMatter (@Joelluminerdi) January 9, 2021

The first 3 episodes of WANDAVISION are a fantastic creative spin on the sitcom format that makes way for a very intriguing season debut.



Truly new ground for Marvel with inventive filmmaking that makes each episode special. pic.twitter.com/pMe6uGUX3t — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 9, 2021

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany deliver their best performances in the MCU whilst Teyonah Parris shines in every scene she’s in.



The series serves as a magnificent return to the MCU whilst paving its own path. pic.twitter.com/IzZCIrSyT9 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 9, 2021

WANDAVISION is a tantalizing experiment with shades of Lynch that is almost irritatingly dedicated to slowly playing out its mystery. (I wanted more!) But one surprise: It's funny! The jokes feel at home in the I LOVE LUCY/BEWITCHED-homaging world, Paul Bettany is a comedy star pic.twitter.com/ulKuupVgmH — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) January 9, 2021

Watched the first 3 episodes of #WandaVision yesterday. It's weird & hilarious in ways Marvel has no right attempting, but they nail it anyway. Then it sprinkles in just enough mystery to keep you speculating and fascinated. I'm so excited to see how far it can go. pic.twitter.com/7PIFQiUNxF — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) January 9, 2021

Saw the first 3 episodes of #WandaVision & fell madly in love with the style, tone & storytelling. A truly unique & interesting setting to see two extremely powerful superheroes. So much charm, danger & great easter eggs. Fantastic practical effects & aspect ratio shifts. Love. pic.twitter.com/MUD0qpZNQx — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) January 9, 2021

Have seen the first 3 episodes of #Wandavision and *LOVE* how big of a swing @MarvelStudios is taking with the series. The reason the #MCU is king of the hill is @Kevfeige’s amazing leadership and willingness to take risks like what you'll see in 'Wandavision'. pic.twitter.com/EgUUUxXudh — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) January 9, 2021

#WandaVision is one of the craziest, cleverest things @MarvelStudios has done! The sitcoms are great, but it's the mystery behind those which will get everyone talking. #ElizabethOlsen is superb, and director #MattShakman puts himself on the map in a BIG way. @wandavisionpic.twitter.com/JyBnOB2Kn5 — Josh Wilding (@Josh_Wilding) January 9, 2021

Marvel has never done anything at all like #WandaVision and I am FLOORED by the show’s imagination, creativity and risks. Each episode BRILLIANTLY recreates a classic sitcom model, but also feeds into a much larger mystery with HUGE Marvel ramifications. I love this so much! pic.twitter.com/rPURhyqaCt — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) January 9, 2021

I’ve watched THREE episodes of #WandaVision and have thoroughly enjoyed it. Truly unlike anything Marvel Studios has done — it’s light, funny & fully committed to its retro sitcom inspirations, but it also carefully sprinkles in enough mystery & intrigue to keep you guessing pic.twitter.com/8dqegsg5By — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 9, 2021

Watched the first 3 eps of #WandaVision (2X) & it is a jewel (um or stone). It is zany, precise, fresh, funny (cue laugh track) & counterintuitive. The bigger picture will be revealed (we only get glimpses so far that all isn't right in Westview) but I'm in no rush to leave town. pic.twitter.com/cyEkWkh1Ed — Nikki Novak (@NikkiNovak) January 9, 2021

It’s like WANDAVISION was specifically made for me. Each of the three episodes I saw fully captures (and rarely deviates) from the tone, humor and dialogue from a classic sitcom. Kathryn Hahn as the nosy neighbor is incredible. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) January 9, 2021

We knew #WandaVision was going to offer a much different view of the MCU, and boy does it. Much of the sitcom setup of the show makes the reality of the situation moments incredibly tense and gripping. — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) January 9, 2021