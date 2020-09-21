The MCU and Disney+ have finally delivered WandaVision trailer, offering a bizarre, sitcom-inspired look at the relationship between Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch, and the superhero android Vision. Despite most of the trailer playing as a corny sitcom comedy, Marvel comics fans noticed a reference to something much more sinister in one of the scenes, possibly involving the X-Men, namely the comics storyline, "House of M".

In the new WandaVision footage at the 20-second mark, we see a closeup of a bottle of alcohol Wanda is levitating. The bottle is named "Maison du Mepris," which when translated from French means "House of Contempt" or alternately "House of Misery", which can be further shortened to "House of M."

In 2005, Marvel Comics published an eight-issue limited comic book series centering around Wanda Maximoff and her increasingly unstable reality-warping powers. Left in the care of her father Magneto, and his frenemy Professor Charles Xavier, Wanda faces extreme loss and isolation. On the brink of going mad, Wanda and Professor X combine their abilities to create a new reality where all the X-Men and New Avengers have achieved their heart's desire.

In this artificial reality, Wanda is united with her family, her father Magneto, and her brother Quicksilver, and has two children William and Thomas with Vision. The events of the House of M storyline lead to many significant changes in Marvel Comics and are responsible for the later "Secret Wars" arc.

The trailer for WandaVision has confirmed that the show will deal with an alternate reality that Scarlet Witch has created in which she is married to Vision and has two children, much like in "House of M". We also know that the X-Men have joined the MCU, and will be making an appearance in the films in the coming years.

It would not be too much of a stretch to imagine WandaVision will feature some hint at the existence of the X-Men, even though the MCU's Wanda does not appear to be the daughter of the mutant Magneto. It has long been speculated that the X-Men when they do enter the MCU, will not be referred to as mutants at all, just like Scarlet Witch and her brother Quicksilver were never referred to as mutants in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Only time will tell how the events of WandaVision will affect the rest of the MCU, and any new characters the show introduces. For now, fans are happy to finally get a first look at the highly-anticipated series that appears to be wildly different in tone and execution from other projects in the MCU franchise.

WandaVision features a lead cast of Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn in an unknown role which fans are speculating could be Agatha Harkness. The limited series will debut on Disney+, though it does not currently have a release date.