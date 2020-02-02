Marvel and Disney+ have teamed up for one epic Marvel Super Bowl 2020 commercial that gives fans a first look at the upcoming Marvel live-action TV shows, which brings back some key characters from the MCU. The Universe is expanding with Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki, which are all coming to Disney+ over the course of the next year and a half.

One of the biggest takeaways here is that Elizabeth Olsen is seen wearing Scarlet Witch's iconic comic accurate costume in WandaVision. She has had a much more conservative look throughout her numerous appearances in the MCU. It appears as though she is imagining the costume with her superpowers, and we probably won't get to see her in action wearing this bright red witch outfit.

The first WandaVision footage looks very much like the sitcom we've been promised. For a while we've heard that this team-up for Scarlet Witch and Vision will be more Leave it to Beaver and Ozzie and Harriet than it will be Avengers: Endgame. Vision died in Avengers: Infinity War, but he's been brought back to life. We're not sure how this was accomplished, as no plot points are revealed in this first footage. This is very much the domestic sitcom that has been teased.

Just a few days ago, we got our first real look at this upcoming Marvel series when a number of set images leaked, teasing SWORD base. It was at that time that Paul Bettany promised a pretty bonkers teaser was heading our way soon. He had this to say at the time.

"I so admire Kevin Feige and the courage that he has. The decision that he's made with this show is so bonkers, quite frankly, and really risky and really new and unlike anything [Marvel Studios has] ever done. It has been - I'm going to speak for [Elizabeth Olsen]; I guess she wouldn't mind - is it's been one of the highlights of my career, making this show. I don't know how it's gonna come out but it's been so much fun to make. The writing is just extraordinary. I mean, Jac Schaeffer is the head writer on [WandaVision] and she's just been brilliant. It's the happiest set I've ever been on."

Along with the first WandaVision footage, we also get to see some select moments from Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and perhaps even more exciting then that we get a look at Loki, who was last seen disappearing with one of the Infinity Stones in Avengers: Endgame.