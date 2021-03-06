John Stamos is very happy for his Full House extended family member Elizabeth Olsen and her WandaVision success. The actor took to social media to share a throwback image of himself and a young Olsen from the set of the beloved sitcom. It's unclear when the adorable picture was taken, but it would have to be sometime before the end of Full House in 1995. "One day she's a little girl wandering the set, and next thing you know, she's taking over a whole town, mind controlling the citizens to play out her favorite TV Sitcoms! They grow up so fast...," reads Stamos' caption.

John Stamos also used the opportunity to promote his upcoming Disney+ project. "Wanda had a vision we'd both be on Disney+. Check out Big Shot coming in April and WandaVision tonight!," he said. When looking at the comments on Stamos' post, it's clearly evident that a lot of people still don't know that Full House stars Mary-Kate and Ashely Olsen are the older sisters of Elizbeth Olsen. The WandaVision star has spoken many times about her older sisters and even paid tribute to them and Full House with an Easter Egg in one episode of the Disney+ series, along with a number of other classic sitcoms from over the years.

Elizabeth Olsen spent a few years on the set of Full House watching her sisters both take on the role of Michelle Tanner, so she was used to the live studio audience, which came in handy when WandaVision utilized one in its first few episodes. Olsen called the experience "very meta," but maintained that her sisters would not appear on the Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe series. Even Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige didn't think about the actress' sisters when approaching the theme of WandaVision, so it's understandable why some MCU fans still don't know Olsen's connection to Full House.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen did not take part in the Full House sequel series, Fuller House, on Netflix. A lot of fans were puzzled as to why the twins decided not to reprise their role as Michelle Tanner, and now they're all wondering why Netflix just didn't ask Elizabeth Olsen to takeover. While that would have been exciting for some fans, Olsen was more than likely way too busy with her MCU work to take part. Regardless, Fuller House was still a hit for the streaming service.

As for WandaVision, the conclusion has some MCU fans questioning what the future will bring for Wanda Maximoff. Elizabeth Olsen has a role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where she will more than likely be the Scarlet Witch. For now, we'll just have to wait and see how everything connects together. While we wait to find out, you can check out the throwback image of Elizabeth Olsen from the Full House set above, thanks to John Stamos' official Instagram account.