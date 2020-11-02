A new WandaVision leak hints at a fan-favorite character's return. Marvel Studios has been putting the finishing touches on the upcoming Disney+ series in Los Angeles, and they are, as usual, doing an impeccable job of keeping the storyline and other secrets under wraps. However, a recent Funko Pop! leak may have shed some more light on what will unfold over the course of the show's highly anticipated episodes, which are reportedly premiering before the end of this year.

According to an Emerald City Comic-Con 2021 listing, there is a 2-pack Funko Pop! set for WandaVision on the way, which includes Vision and Quicksilver. It should be noted that this particular set, which is reportedly set for release in 2021, has not been officially confirmed by Funko or Marvel Studios. With that being said, it isn't unusual for merchandise to provide Marvel Studios leaks, as it has occurred a number of times over the years. Rumors of Quicksilver's return have been circulating ever since the Disney+ series was announced.

In January of this year, an audition tape for Vision and Wanda's children leaked. At one point, a piece of dialogue references their uncle, who is Wanda's brother, aka Quicksilver, in the comic books. And in June of this year, it was reported that actor Evan Peters, who played Quicksilver in Fox's recent X-Men big screen series, may have a "key role" in the upcoming Disney+ show. As for whether or not he'll be playing Quicksilver again is unknown at this time, which has Marvel Cinematic Universe fans wondering about a possible return of actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who played the character in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

With all of the alleged connections between Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness and WandaVision, it seems that Evan Peters could be Quicksilver from within the multiverse. Benedict Cumberbatch has a role in Spider-Man 3, along with Jamie Foxx's Electro, who previously starred in Sony's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, where Andrew Garfield took on the role of Peter Parker. Basically, it looks as if Marvel Studios will be able to pull from just about anything from the comics in the future, depending on how deep into the multiverse they decide to go.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Quicksilver sacrificed his life in Avengers: Age of Ultron. When asked about a possible return for WandaVision in 2019, Taylor Johnson did not seem confident. "I think we're both open to possibilities, like the Marvel Universe like it has been over the years, but obviously yes, I'm aware of the Disney+ platform and all of the shows that are going and I'm still in touch with a lot of the people," he said. "I mean, I think it's safe to say that no, I'm not gonna... there will be no appearance of me coming out or Quicksilver appearing anytime soon." Hopefully we'll get some kind of clarification about Quicksilver in the near future. For now, you can check out the Funko Pop! leak above, thanks to the Serlentpops' Instagram account.