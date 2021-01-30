For MCU fans, the fourth Episode of WandaVision, "We Interrupt This Program," has proved to be a big relief as it finally disclosed the answers to many of its unfathomable mysteries and put the wildest of theories (some of them were by us) to rest. But it so doesn't mean that it didn't hide its fair share of surprises and Easter eggs- like the arrival of Randall Park's FBI Agent Jimmy Woo and the hilarious reference to Ant-Man and The Wasp. There are Spoilers ahead, so be warned.

While MCU zealots had been absolutely sure that the voice they heard on the radio in Episode 2 breaking the sitcom-reality for a few seconds, was of Agent Jimmy Woo, the latest episode has confirmed it. Woo was first seen in Ant-Man and The Wasp as Scott Lang's parol officer who has been tasked to ensure that the Avenger doesn't flout his house arrest after the events of Captain America: Civil War.

The endearing character finally returns in WandaVision Episode 4 as he seeks the help of S.W.O.R.D. in solving a weird missing person's case, where the relatives, friends, and associates of the individual have forgotten that they even existed in the first place. In fact, other people have even forgotten the existence of the town this person lives in- the town in question is Westview, the same place Wanda (or someone else) has under a fake-reality-lockdown.

Woo is working with Monica Rambeau to solve this mysterious case when they chance upon the energy field encasing the town. He is the last person to see Monica before she is sucked into the sitcom land and has been assisting S.W.O.R.D. ever since.

But when he meets Monica for the first time, just outside the town limit of Westview, he performs a neat card trick with his identification card, which is a reference to Woo's first MCU appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Scott Lang had shown Woo a couple of card tricks that he learned from the "Online Close-Up Magic University" to entertain his daughter, Cassie, and it was obvious that the FBI agent was intrigued and impressed. Later, he also asked Lang how he did the trick and even tried learning the same from the "Online Close-Up Magic University" videos but only succeeded in botched attempts.

As Lang was stuck in the Quantum Realm for the last five years, looks like Agent Woo mastered the trick all by himself or with a little help, from the "up-close magic" videos. We appreciate all the hard work, Woo! As Woo is at the heart of the attempts being made to breach the sitcom-reality this might not be the last time where he impresses us with his card tricks. Until then, he will represent us in WandaVision-- clueless and trying to make head or tails of the sneaky little hints. Check out the latest episode of the series streaming only on the official Disney+ app.