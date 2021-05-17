WandaVision took in the most awards at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night, and that included a big win for Kathryn Hahn. At the event, which was hosted by Leslie Jones, Hahn was up for Best Villain because of her WandaVision role as Agatha Harkness. Taking in the win, Hahn's award is one of four award wins pulled in by WandaVision at the event out of six total nominations.

Because Hahn's performance as Agatha Harkness was so unforgettable, it's not a big shocker to see her win the Best Villain award. Even so, the other nominees are very well-deserving, so there was no guarantee Hahn would win. The other nominees for the Best Villain award included Aya Cash (The Boys), Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian), Nicholas Hoult (The Great), and Ewan McGregor (Birds of Prey).

Meanwhile, Hahn's co-star Elizabeth Olsen also snagged a huge win for Best Performance in a Show. Their "Wanda vs. Agatha" fight also won the Best Fight award with WandaVision taking in the win for Best Show - beating out other popular programs like The Boys, Bridgerton, Cobra Kai, and Emily in Paris. Teyonah Parris was also nominated for Best Hero and "Agatha All Along" was up for Best Musical Moment.

We may not have seen the last of Agatha in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After the success of WandaVision, Hahn made it clear that she'd be up for returning to the role, though she couldn't say if and when the character will ever return.

"I have no idea [when Agatha will return]. They keep it really tight," Kathryn Hahn told The New York Times in March. "I want to [return]. Now that I have a taste of it, I'm like, ahh. I really, really love it."

In another interview with Entertainment Weekly, series director Matt Shakman said of the Agatha All Along song: "Originally you had, 'That's So Agatha.' [That] was sort of the idea for [the song]. I remember Kristen saying, 'We've been toying around with Agatha All Along.' And we thought, great, awesome! Then we had several chats about what, exactly, Agatha had been doing all along so that they could be more specific with it. Then I just remember that Munsters meets Oompa-Loompa song coming in and being like, 'Oh my God, this is the best thing ever.'"

WandaVision kicked off Phase Four of the MCU when it debuted on Disney+ in January. Picking up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the series starred Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Paul Bettany as Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness. Spoofing various television tropes from the past several decades, the bizarre series became an instant hit with viewers. Marvel has kept the MCU content on the small screen coming with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier recently completing its run and Loki gearing up to premiere soon.

For anyone late to the party, WandaVision is streaming in its entirety on Disney+. You can see the full list of award winners at the official website for the MTV Movie & TV Awards.