It was apparently not Agatha all along, as Kathryn Hahn came up short in her quest to win a Primetime Emmy Award for her role in WandaVision. When the Marvel series debuted on Disney+ in January, it introduced Hahn in the role, and most fans agree she was key to making the series so successful. Many fans had considered the actress to be a shoo-in for the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series award at the Emmys on Sunday night, but it wasn't meant to be. Now, Hahn is trending with thousands of Marvel fans crying foul.

None of these actresses performances in this category had us in a chokehold like Agatha Harkness did. KATHRYN HAHN DESERVED #Emmys2021pic.twitter.com/D6nMlTxKgq — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) September 20, 2021

Hahn's portrayal of Agatha on WandaVision is legendary, but everyone nominated truly was deserving of a Primetime Emmy Award. Julianne Nicholson picked up the win for her role as Lori Ross on Mare of Easttown. Like many fans are saying in support of Nicholson, she is fantastic on Mare of Easttown and deserves the recognition. The other nominees included Renee Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler on Hamilton; Moses Ingram as Jolene on The Queen's Gambit; Jean Smart as Helen Fahey on Mare of Easttown; and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton on Hamilton.

A standout character whom Marvel fans loved to hate, Agatha was wonderfully played by Kathryn Hahn. She previously nabbed the Best Villain award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards for the role and also picked up the Best Fight award along with Elizabeth Olsen for the Agatha vs. Wanda quarrel. Her "Agatha All Along" song also recently picked up a Creative Arts Emmy win, even if she didn't get the Primetime Emmy Award. That song was also nominated at the MTV Music & TV Awards for Best Musical Moment and at the Dorian Awards along with Hahn for Best TV Musical Performance.

WandaVision was created by Jac Schaeffer and premiered on Disney+ in January. The series stars Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Debra Jo Rupp, Fred Melamed, Teyonah Parris, and Evan Peters. Randall Park and Kat Dennings also star, and many Marvel fans want them to break off into their own Jimmy Woo and Darcy spinoff series. Marvel head Kevin Feige has also teased that Kathryn Hahn will be back in the MCU as Agatha Harkness.

"One of the great things in building the MCU is seeing audiences respond to characters that they were not expecting or that they were not asking for," Feige told Rotten Tomatoes in July. "I wouldn't say there was a huge contingency of people banging down the door for Agatha Harkness to appear in the MCU, but she's a great character portrayed by a great actress. And by the first few episodes people are asking, 'Where is she going to show up again? What else is she going to do?'"

Of when Agatha will return in the MCU, Feige added: "Someday. Someday soon. You will see Kathryn Hahn in Knives Out 2 next, then maybe an assortment of other things. But within the MCU, it can't come soon enough. Let's put it that way."

Kathryn Hahn can next be seen in Knives Out 2 which recently wrapped production with director Rian Johnson. The high-priced sequel is in the works for an exclusive release on Netflix, and along with Hahn joining returning star Daniel Craig, the sequel also stars Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, and Ethan Hawke. Talk about an all-star cast. It's not yet clear when Netflix will release the movie, but Rian Johnson has announced that filming is wrapped.

WandaVision is streaming on Disney+. To find out more about who won gold on the big night, you can check out the official website for the Emmys. You can also see what fans are saying about the Emmys "robbing" Kathryn Hahn on Twitter with a selection of those tweets below.

The fact that her smile is still so bright speaks to what an absolutely incredible human being Kathryn Hahn is. Now excuse me while I resume not caring about any of this. — Hanna ????????????‍⬛???????? (@_Hahnapalooza) September 20, 2021

Kathryn Hahn was robbed at the #Emmys but MCU fans need to understand that no Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars property has much of a chance of fairly winning categories. Anger towards the Disney monopoly means votes towards even deserving candidates are hard to find. — Yonah Gerber (they/él) (@remembrancermx) September 20, 2021

Kathryn Hahn deserved a damn Emmy for her performance in #WandaVision and I’m gonna just leave it at that. #Emmys2021pic.twitter.com/qTw3eN8N60 — Joey D (@OldSchool_JoeyD) September 20, 2021

