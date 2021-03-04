The MCU scored a triumphant start to their Disney+ journey with the runaway success of WandaVision. The series has drawn praise for showing new sides to the titular characters of Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch and her android boyfriend Vision. Another breakout character that debuted on the show was Agnes aka Agatha Harkness, played by Kathryn Hahn. In a recent interview with Seth Meyers, Hahn admitted she was not very familiar with the MCU prior to getting the role and needed her son's help to get up to speed.

"I was able to do a deep dive on Agatha Harkness, but I definitely needed a little bit of help with the Avengers and going backward. My son especially was a huge, huge help."

While Hahn's character started out as comic relief, being a riff on the quirky neighbor trope from classic sitcoms, the last two episodes have revealed that Agatha is actually the main villain of the story, a powerful witch who came to Westview undercover in a bid to discover Wanda's mysterious source of magic.

The casting process of being inducted into the MCU is famously arduous, not just because of the intense security surrounding possible story spoilers, but also because becoming a part of the MCU means being a part of a giant narrative that carries over twenty-two movies and innumerable comics. Kathryn Hahn explained that her early days of meeting MCU execs for her WandaVision role were spent being explained about what her role in the series was going to be.

"You open the door to this conference room, and they had all over the walls basically the entire story, the entire series laid out. And they had to walk me through it a couple of times because I was a little bit of a newbie to this world. They're very patient. When I got to hear I was playing a powerful witch? I was so thrilled. [...] I think the metaphor of a powerful, complicated, mysterious, terrifying woman is right up my alley, for sure."

While Agatha is so far being presented as the main villain of WandaVision, something the character herself proudly proclaims with her catchy song, "Agatha All Along!", there are some hints of an even more powerful force acting behind-the-scenes. Even if the character is never seen in the MCU again, Hahn has already endeared herself to audiences in the role of Agatha. Many fans believe Agatha will ultimately pull a "Loki", in that she started out as a villain, but by the end of the story, will have become an ally to Wanda, and teach her to control her powers, just like in the comics.

Written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Kathryn Hahn as Agnes. New episodes air Fridays on Disney+.