Things had been quiet on the MCU front for all of 2020, but 2021 will see many new offerings from the franchise arrive on the big screen and small. The first item on the list is the soon-to-be-released Disney+ show WandaVision, which will see Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch attempt to start a new life with her android boyfriend Vision. In a recent interview, Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda, explained how her character is helping her boyfriend make ends meet.

"[Wanda is] a magician's assistant, helping [Vision] but doing all the tricks for him and not letting the audience know."

Based on the Wandavision trailers and teasers released so far, fans have surmised that Wanda was so crushed by the events of Avengers: Endgame and the loss of Vision that she went into denial, using her reality-warping powers to construct an alternate reality where Vision is still alive, and the two live a blissfully perfect life in the suburbs.

While that is the premise with which the show will start, this is an MCU story after all, and it won't be long before trouble comes a-knocking, forcing Wanda and Vision to once again reclaim their superhero personas. In another recent interview, Olsen had spoken about how exciting it was to headline the first MCU television series, while also telling a story about Wanda that she had long wanted to tell.

"I thought that was exciting on its own, and also kind of intimidating. It is a bit nerve-wracking being the first. But when [Kevin] Feige explained his idea for WandaVision, and specifically the comics he wanted to reference and pay homage to, it was really easy for me to want to do that, because it was more or less the story that I've always wanted to tell... without knowing that we would be interweaving sitcoms!"

The presence of Vision is the biggest question mark hanging over WandaVision, and whether the character, who was technically dead after the events of Infinity War (and who, to get even more technical, was never truly alive in the first place), is going to be a part of MCU stories once WandaVision wraps up. Paul Bettany, who plays Vision, played coy about his MCU future but expressed a ready willingness to return to the franchise.

"I'm going to not speak on that one. I love playing the Vision. I would absolutely love to continue in some way, shape or form, in the universe. I love this character, and I think that, as you will see when you get to watch this, anything is possible. We can break all kinds of rules. It's very rich storytelling, and it's full of many opportunities to tell all sorts of different stories. I love being involved, and it's been a ride of a lifetime."

Written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn as Agnes. WandaVision premieres on January 15, 2021. This comes from ComicBook.com.