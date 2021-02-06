Warning: SPOILERS! ahead. With rumors of Evan Peters being approached by Marvel Studios for a WandaVision appearance, and the fact that Wanda's brother, Pietro Maximoff, was being mentioned again so long after his death, it all made Quicksilver's return at the end of Episode 5 not all that surprising. What is truly surprising is the unexpected nod to another mutant from the X-Men universe the episode makes early on. Magneto was subtly referred and we didn't even notice!

Halfway into the episode, we see Monica Rambeau discover that whenever an object crosses Westview's energy shield, it's appearance changes to match whatever decade it is inside. So, she sends an 80's style drone in, knowing that it already fits the timeline inside the town, to try and talk to Wanda. But Tyler Hayward, the S.W.O.R.D. director, had hidden a missile on the drone without telling anyone and tries to subdue Wanda, only for the angered Avenger to come out of Westview herself to confront the S.W.O.R.D. agents.

She tosses the drone at Hayward's feet and proceeds to warn them all to back off, refusing to listen to reason. And then, she mind controls the S.W.O.R.D. Agents who had been pointing their guns at her to turn them on Hayward. Now, this moment mirrors a scene from 2000's X-Men where Magneto (Ian McKellen} used his powers to control metal to turn the guns of the police squad on them.

But the most iconic part about this WandaVision scene, which we totally missed but Twitter user Shruti Rao correctly identified is the part where Wanda uses her powers to hypnotize the agents, raises her right hand, and flicks her wrist to make them train their guns on Hayward instead. This is exactly similar to the action Michael Fassbender's version of Magneto did in X-Men: Dark Phoenix while fighting a horde of aliens.

In one of her recent interviews, Elizabeth Olsen had shared that we should expect a Luke Skywalker-like moment from The Mandalorian Season 2 finale in WandaVision as well. But even though Marvel hadn't officially confirmed casting Evan Peters, the rumours were enough of a solid stamp, making X-Men's Peter Maximoff's appearance rather anti-climatic. Even Paul Bettany has talked about getting the golden opportunity to work with an actor he had "wanting to work with forever."

Maybe we are yet to witness that major moment and maybe, WandaVision's Luke Skywalker moment will be Magneto entering Westview either after the gateway between the different universes is ripped wide open by whatever finally goes down in Westview or maybe, whoever brought X-Men's Peter when Wanda remembered her dead brother, will also snatch Magneto from his reality if Wanda starts remembering her parents too.

After all, just like her real brother, her parents are dead as well which means someone will have to bring a substitute for the real ones. So, if this subtle Easter Egg was indeed a nod to Magneto's arrival, the question is which version will we get- McKellen, Fassbender, or an entirely new daddy dearest? The latest episode of WandaVision is currently streaming on the official Disney+ app.