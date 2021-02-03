It seems WandaVision has at least one major surprise in store for Marvel fans. According to Elizabeth Olsen, who headlines the series as Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, the series will feature a major cameo. As one might expect, the actress was not willing to divulge any details at this time, as to maintain the surprise and not upset the Disney/Marvel overlords. So that leaves us with the burning question of, who is it?

Elizabeth Olsen, who has been playing the role since Avengers: Age of Ultron in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been making the press rounds to promote the Disney+ series. During a recent interview, she was asked if the series will feature a similar cameo to the shocking Luke Skywalker appearance at the end of The Mandalorian season 2, Olsen confirmed that to be the case. But she didn't offer anything more beyond her excitement for the time being. Here's what she had to say about it.

"Yes. I'm really excited."

Without saying much, that is a telling answer and leaves the door wide open for speculation. The Marvel universe is vast and there are many possibilities. Perhaps too many to even allow for reasonable speculation. But we know that WandaVision will lead directly into the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which Elizabeth Olsen will also star in. So perhaps we could see Benedict Cumberbatch appear as the Sorcerer Supreme? But would that qualify as something on the same level as Luke Skywalker's return to the Star Wars universe? Probably not. Given that creator Jac Schaeffer, in the same interview, confirmed that there are so many surprises left in store." She also said the following.

"I encourage all fans to settle in, because there's more coming."

One thing to consider is that Wanda has major ties to the X-Men in the pages of Marvel Comics. Specifically, Magneto is her father. While the MCU has not been allowed to address mutants in the past, thanks to the Disney/Fox merger, the rights to those characters are back in the hands of Marvel Studios. So, perhaps, this could be our entry point to mutants in this universe. Given that the multiverse is about to be explored in Doctor Strange 2 and Spider-Man 3, that feels more possible than ever. It is also worth noting that rumors have already suggested Evan Peters might be appearing in a rather surprising capacity.

WandaVision is just the tip of the iceberg for live-action Marvel TV on Disney+. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Secret Invasion, Ironheart and Armor Wars are all in the works as well. Plus, we recently learned a Wakanda series is in development. So Phase 4 and Phase 5 of the MCU will be heavy on the TV side of things. And, unlike previously live-action shows of the MCU era, these shows will tie-in heavily to the movies. WandaVision returns with a new episode this Friday on Disney+. This news comes to us via TVLine.