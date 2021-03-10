With the final episode of WandaVision, a number of hotly theorized aspects of the show were proven to be... just empty theories. For longtime MCU fans, one of the biggest disappointments was learning that the new Pietro Maximoff aka Quicksilver, played by Evan Peters, was not, in fact, a Pietro from a different universe, but just some random guy who had been hypnotized to do Agatha Harkness' bidding. WandaVision director Matt Shakman recently revealed that one particular fan was so furious over the deception that he texted Shakman to yell at him.

"Some stranger texted me about [fake Pietro] earlier today as well. How do people get your cell phone number? I don't know. But they actually launched into a tirade... just out of the blue. I have no idea who the person is, sent me this tirade like, 'Didn't you guys learn from Iron Man 3 with a fake Mandarin?' And my first takeaway was that was my favorite part of Iron Man 3. Yes. When Ben Kingsley came out of the bathroom and is like 'Don't go in there.' I was like, 'This is amazing.' Trevor, the fake Mandarin, was playing with expectations."

In Iron Man 3, fans were eager to discover the MCU version of Iron Man's greatest enemy from the comics, The Mandarin. Instead, the character claiming to be The Mandarin, played by Ben Kingsley, turned out to be a British actor playing a role. The disappointment over the reveal was keenly felt among fans, and the parallels are apparent with the case of the fake Pietro.

Still, the real Mandarin is now set to make his debut in the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The X-Men are also confirmed to be getting their own movies in the MCU in the coming days. According to Shakman, all the things that fans were hoping WandaVision would introduce into the MCU are going to be arriving soon anyway, so fans need to take a chill pill and just enjoy the journey along the way.

"Turning things around is always enjoyable, and what I would say to the Marvel fan who's a little disappointed that the X-Men didn't show up or the multiverse didn't show up... they're coming? You know, they're coming, right? You've got a movie called Multiverse of Madness. You've got mutants announced at Comic-Con a year and a half ago. Like, they're coming. And guess who else is coming? The Mandarin is coming. He is also announced; he's the villain of Shang-Chi. So your patience will be rewarded."

Written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, WandaVision features a lead cast consisting of Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn as Agnes. The series is available to stream on Disney+.