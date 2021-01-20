MCU actress Teyonah Parris has revealed when WandaVision takes place. The new Disney+ series premiered last week with two episodes, and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are trying to figure out what exactly is going on. The first two episodes did not really provide any overt information as to how the show will connect to the MCU as a whole, or even when it takes place, leaving for a lot of speculation amongst diehard fans. Thankfully, Parris has given these fans a new piece of information, that will more than likely lead to more speculation.

One of the bigger theories floating around is that WandaVision takes place before the events of Infinity War, or even right before Avengers: Endgame, like the Black Widow standalone movie. However, those theories have now been officially debunked. Teyonah Parris says, "[WandaVision] picks up right after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and for Monica [Rambeau], it's obviously years later from when we saw her as a girl in Captain Marvel." She goes on to say that, down the line, "we get to find out what's been happening with her over those years that we missed, how she's grown and evolved." Rambeau was introduced in Captain Marvel, but as a child in the mid-1990s.

Vision is dead in the current timeline of the MCU, which is when WandaVision takes place. Something is going with Wanda Maximoff, and fans are trying to figure that mystery out. Teyonah Parris did not offer up any other information about the hit Disney+ series, but we should get some more answers later this week when episode 3 debuts. Parris' Geraldine character is introduced in the second episode and rumor has it that she will have a bigger role to play in the upcoming third episode.

When Teyonah Parris first auditioned for what would become WandaVision, she had no idea what it was for. "I was like, 'Wait, did you guys say this was a Marvel project? Because this just isn't making sense,'" she recalls. "[The audition script] was one of the earlier episodes, and I just didn't get it." She was told, "more is better, you can be over-the-top." The actress admits that she wasn't very confident with the little information she was given and didn't feel like she was going to get the part.

Teyonah Parris recalls, "I'm just thinking, 'Oh my gosh, this tape is so bad, I don't understand what's happening.'" She ended up landing WandaVision and then Captain Marvel 2, which is pretty amazing considering that she had no idea what she was originally auditioning for. "It was definitely a process, for WandaVision," she says. "And then as that started to evolve, we all heard about Captain Marvel 2." Now, the Mad Men actress is going to be a big player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all based off of what she thought was going to be a weird sitcom. The interview with Teyonah Parris was originally conducted by TVLine.