Happy Halloween! Today is the spookiest day of the year, and social media has been flooded with pictures of celebrities celebrating other celebrities. Sometimes their shocking, spooky costumes are apparitions of their own creation, but most of the time, celebrities love to dress as each other (yes, it's complicated but what isn't this time of year). This year, one of the cutest looks of celebrities dressing up as other celebrities to hit social media is WandaVision actor Michaela Russell, who played the young Wanda Maximoff in the Disney+ series. Russell decided to channel her older self, and the results are adorable.

WandaVision recently received 23 Emmy Award nominations, including "Best Limited Series." Some of the show's cast and crew were also nominated for their work on the series, including Elizabeth Olsen for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie" for her role as Wanda Maximoff. Also nominated, Paul Bettany for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie" for his role as Vision, and Kathryn Hahn for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie" for her roll as Agnes the Nosey Neighbor/Agatha Harkness. Of the 23 Emmy nominations, the show ended up winning in three categories: "Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)," "Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes," and "Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics" for "Agatha All Along."

Although WandaVision isn't expected to get another season, a spinoff has already been announced starring Kathryn Hahn as Agatha. Elizabeth Olsen is also expected to return as the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.﻿ So it is possible that the young Wanda could appear onscreen in another flashback to the young witch's life in Sokovia. To ﻿celebrate the success of the show, Russell paid homage to the actress (and character) she looks up to, Olsen's Scarlet Witch!

"Happy Halloween weekend! Young Wanda in real life ????," Russell said on Instagram. Check out her Scarlet Witch costume in the post below:

A Halloween homage to an idol is a time honored tradition amongst celebrities, and each October 31st, fans get to see all their favorite stars celebrating each other. And it's no surprise that celebrities love to dress up. Part of an actor's job is to play dress up on the daily. As Richard E. Grant once said, "My late Father asked me 4 decades ago 'Do you really want to spend your life in make-up and tights?' At 64, this get-up for Loki for Disney+ would have made him cackle!" Not surprisingly, Grant's answer was, yes sir, actors will play in the dress-up sandbox, and the paparazzi will be here to cover all of it!

This year, in addition to a ton of WandaVision costumes, we've seen Jamie Lee Curtis dressed as Janet Leigh in Psycho, and Lizzo partying in a Baby Yoda costume from The Mandalorian. Then, there was Saweetie as Catwoman, a costume that even got the stamp of approval from one of the best cat-women alive, Halle Berry!