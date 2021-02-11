The latest WandaVision featurette is here and it teases the beginning of the end. The mid-season featurette with stars Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, and director Matt Shakman, showcases the extraordinary blend of classic sitcom and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Episode 6 of the first Disney+ MCU series will premiere tomorrow, giving fans some more hints of what's to come.

The WandaVision featurette seems to show more context around the scene between Agnes and Vision where she asks if she's dead. The scene has been teased since the beginning of the show's promotional campaign, though it wasn't clear exactly what was happening. It now appears that Agnes is snapping out of her Westview state of mind as Vision responds to her question. This could very well be the point within WandaVision that Vision learns what really happened to him at the conclusion of Infinity War.

Marvel Studios could also be throwing fans off the true scent too. It has been speculated for months that Agnes might not be who she comes across as on WandaVision. Later in the new featurette, we see Wanda and Vision unite as she states, "This is our home." Vision replies, "Then let's fight for it." Are the two superheroes on the same page now? Obviously, this footage is just to tease the ending of the series. Marvel Studios isn't putting any spoilers in there, but they are putting more questions out there for MCU fans, who have likely already started to tear apart every little piece of footage.

As the featurette also shows, WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision-two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives-begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. Director Matt Shakman takes fans behind-the-scenes to give them a brief idea of what it's like to work on a classic sitcom and then jump into the MCU the very next day. Shakman then says sometimes they're doing both realities all in one day.

WandaVision is the first Marvel Studios series created exclusively for Disney+ and, as it was expected, it has been massively popular. It stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Paul Bettany as Vision, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. Kat Dennings reprises her role as Darcy and Randall Park reprises his role as Jimmy Woo. There are only four more episodes left, and MCU fans are starting to throw more theories out into the world, which have included Mephisto, the return of the Infinity Stones, and much, much more. As to how everything will pan out, that is unclear, but it will lead us directly to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and then the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe. While we wait to see how WandaVision presents its mystery, you can check out latest featurette above, thanks to the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.