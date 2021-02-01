Marvel Studios has released the mid-season trailer for WandaVision. There are only five episodes left in the nine episode first season. Episode 4 just aired this past Friday. In addition, the studio has released a new main poster, which focuses on the core group of characters in the Disney+ series. The poster, which blurs Wanda's reality with the real world, features Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Vision (Paul Bettany), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Agnes (Kathryn Hahn), Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), and Jimmy Woo (Randall Park). Woo and Dennings made a big impression on Marvel Cinematic Universe fans last week, leaving many people hoping for their own spin-off series, and they got their own pair of character posters from Marvel and Disney+, which you can check out below.

As for the WandaVision midseason trailer, it features a lot of footage from episode 4, while teasing upcoming episodes. While we're all four episodes in, we're still in the dark as to what is exactly happening in the series, though Captain Monica Rambeau, Jimmy Woo, and Darcy Lewis are helping to pull the curtain back a bit on what is happening in Wanda Maximoff's reality. With that being said, the whole show, which started in the world of classic sitcoms from the 1950s and 1960s, has a dark undercurrent running through every episode, which is shown in the new footage, leading to a lot of speculation about an explosive ending.

WandaVision is a slow burning mystery series that is taking Marvel Cinematic Universe fans in a brand-new direction from what has been shown on the big screen over the past decade. Putting everything together was no easy task, as showrunner Jac Schaeffer explained in a recent interview. "I think that when we were breaking the story, it was really hard," Schaeffer said. "We had a lot of goals. There were a lot of different levels. I have a lot of memories. When I think about the early stages of breaking it - I remember a lot of headaches, and just being like, 'How do we hold this all in?'"

Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo return 📺 The first four episodes of Marvel Studios' #WandaVision are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/PIHrOdT6jS — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 31, 2021

After looking at the way WandaVision has slowly started to unfold, one can easily see why Jac Schaeffer and crew were running into some logistical problems at the start of everything. "We had so many different systems and color coding and formats to make it all work," Schaeffer says. "And the decision-making of what's too much? What's gilding the lily? What's not enough? All of those early development decisions are really hard." For now, MCU fans are hooked into the unorthodox Disney+ series and fully invested in finding out what is going to happen.

WandaVision episode 5 will premiere this Friday, February 5th. Since episode 4 took fans into the real world, it is unclear where the story will go next, especially since Vision is starting to see some cracks in his current reality with Wanda. Luckily, we don't have to wait too much longer to get some more clues about this MCU mystery. You can check out the WandaVision midseason trailer above, thanks to the official Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.