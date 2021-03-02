Few people knew what to expect with WandaVision when it first came out. Now with its last episode about to release, audiences finally know the entire series is a character study of Wanda Maximoff, and her struggle to deal with the loss of her android boyfriend Vision, who lost his life during Avengers: Infinity War and stayed dead for the sequel, Avengers: Endgame. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Anthony Russo, who directed both films with his brother Joe, admitted that there was no plan at the time to spin Wanda and Vision off into their own series.

"One of the great things about Endgame was our job was to sort of bring a sense of closure to a journey that had been unfolding up until that moment. The unique thing about Endgame for us was unlike Winter Soldier, unlike Civil War, unlike Infinity War is we did not have to think about what happened after Endgame. And in fact, that was a mutually agreed upon thing that we came to with Marvel, because that was what freed us up, and also I'm speaking for [writers Christopher] Markus and [Stephen] McFeely, what freed them up as well to think about closure, think about an end rather than think about where it goes next. And I think that was really a creative gift to us. And we used that."

In the past, MCU showrunner Kevin Feige has explained that it was the creation of the streaming platform Disney+ that prompted the need to create shows based on Marvel movies. Thus, Feige hit upon the idea of giving Wanda and Vision their own series, which would pick up after the events of Endgame. According to Anthony Russo, he and his brother were secure in the knowledge that their part of the MCU narrative ended with their movies, and other creatives would be working on possible future storylines and MCU sequels.

"I don't know that we could have done as well with Endgame as storytellers, if we were thinking about a future. So, Endgame was about bringing it all to an end. And we knew in the back of our minds, we knew that somebody else was going to carry it forward. [Marvel Studios boss] Kevin [Feige] and the team and other filmmakers, there was going to be people that would find a way to pick up the threads and carry a narrative forward in wonderful ways like WandaVision. But no, we weren't thinking about it. And I think that was a great gift to us."

Clearly, the various MCU projects are not as tightly scripted together as many fans believe but rather flow naturally out of each other's dangling plot threads. Written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn as Agnes. New episodes air Fridays on Disney+. ComicBook.com comes to us with this info first.