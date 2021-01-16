Director Matt Shakman has confirmed that the Olsen Twins don't have a cameo in his new MCU sitcom WandaVision. Shakman also went on to discuss whether or not Elizabeth Olsen's sisters were ever considered for a cameo. By now, most diehard Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have experienced the trippy tribute to classic sitcoms in the first Disney+ series and have an idea of what to expect for the future. However, there are still a lot of questions, and some fans are wondering: Will there at least be a reference to the Olsen Twins and Full House in the upcoming episodes?

According to Matt Shakman, bringing in the Olsen Twins was never an option for WandaVision. "For us, we were faithfully recreating the style of the shows with authenticity. It wasn't about parody or homage or spoof," says the director. "It really was about telling the story of Wanda and Vision. And so, for that reason, we were focusing on our characters who are the best actors to bring those characters to life, rather than trying to find a way to have Bob Newhart pop by." There are a lot of people who would consider Full House to be a classic sitcom, but don't expect to see Mary-Kate and Ashley hanging out with their MCU star sister Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVision.

While the Olsen Twins aren't in WandaVision, there is a nod to Full House on the way. "I was very excited to do it!" Elizabeth Olsen said in reference to the Full House reference in a forthcoming episode. "They always watch the [Marvel Cinematic Universe films] that I'm in, which is great." As for what the reference is, that is unclear at the moment. Fans are going to have to keep an eye out to see what Marvel Studios did to incorporate the Olsen Twins-starring show in future episodes.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige also recently weighed in on the MCU's connection to Full House, though he didn't initially figure it out. Feige was talking about WandaVision's classic sitcom tributes and connections and recalled, "Lizzie's background with her sisters, which didn't even occur to me until I think we were standing in the writers room with pictures of Full House on the wall, and I went 'Oh, right.'" Elizabeth Olsen's sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley starred as Michelle Tanner in Full House from 1987 to 1995, but did not take part in Netflix's Fuller House.

Elizabeth Olsen talks about filming an episode of WandaVision in front of a live studio audience in the recently released behind-the-scenes featurette and talked about her sisters. The Wanda Maximoff actress says filming in front of an audience reminded her of visiting the set of Full House when she was a kid to watch her sisters. She said that the experience was "very meta" for her own life. The first two episodes of WandaVision are currently streaming exclusively on Disney+. You can read the rest of the interview with director Matt Shakman over at Variety.