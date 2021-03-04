The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon took on WandaVision on Wednesday night with a new parody featuring Elizabeth Olsen. Dubbed FallonVision, the segment begins with a Tonight Show intro that's reminiscent of the 1950s as Fallon introduces Olsen as his guest. As the interview progresses, Jimmy and Elizabeth traverse through different time periods of The Tonight Show with their looks changing accordingly. You can watch the parody below.

During the sketch, Olsen catches on that she's in some kind of time warp that Jimmy is somehow orchestrating. The 90s version of Elizabeth surmises that Fallon is doing all this because he wants to return to when things were normal, before the pandemic. After getting a pep talk from the WandaVision star about how it's necessary to just let it go, Fallon's Tonight Show returns to its 2021 format... only for it to be revealed that a certain someone else by the name of Kathryn Hahn was behind the whole fiasco.

"What can I say? TV just isn't what it used to be," Hahn says with a wink.

The WandaVision parody arrives shortly before the show's final episode. After eight episodes have previously been released, the series will culminate with what's likely to be the heaviest episode of them all. It could also end up becoming the series finale as director Matt Shakman recently confirmed that there are currently no plans for Marvel Studios to produce a second season.

Fortunately, Wanda's story will continue to be told in the MCU once WandaVision is over. Olsen will star alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in the upcoming sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is due to release next year. Shakman has also said that he's consulted directly with Doctor Strange 2 director Sam Raimi about Wanda's story arc, so it is expected that her role in that movie will pick up soon after WandaVision leaves off.

Developed for the small screen by Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision kicked off Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it premiered on Disney+ in January. Along with Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda, the series stars Paul Bettany as Vision with other cast members including Debra Jo Rupp, Fred Melamed, Teyonah Parris, and Evan Peters. Randall Park and Kat Dennings have also appeared to reprise their MCU roles, and many fans have been calling for the two to get their own spinoff series.

After WandaVision ends, Disney+ will air the new series Assembled to take a look behind the scenes at how the new show was created. This will be followed by the premiere of the MCU's next TV show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which will arrive on the streamer on March 19. Other MCU-set shows in the works at Disney+ that are also coming soon are Loki, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and the animated series What If...?.

You can catch the final episode of WandaVision on Friday, March 5 on Disney+. This news comes to us from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which you can stream now on Peacock.