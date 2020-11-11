One of the oddest entries in the MCU is the upcoming Disney+ show WandaVision, starring Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen as the titular android Vision and witch Wanda Maximoff. Part-MCU film, part-old-fashioned-sitcom, the series promises to show the two Marvel superheroes in a whole new light. In an interview with EW, Bettany admitted his positive experience making the show made him wish he had picked a different career than making films.

"I thought, God, I've ruined my whole life. I should have been doing sitcoms all this time."

WandaVision takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Wanda, still hurting over the loss of Vision at the hands of Thanos, uses her powers to construct an artificial reality where her android boyfriend is still alive, and the two live a life of perfect bliss and harmony in the tradition of classic sitcoms. For MCU showrunner Kevin Feige, the escapist premise of the show was inspired by the comfort he himself derives from watching old sitcoms.

"I would get ready for the day and watch some old sitcom because I couldn't take the news anymore. Getting ready to go to set over the last few years, I kept thinking of how influential these programs were on our society and on myself, and how certainly I was using it as an escape from reality where things could be tied up in a nice bow in 30 minutes."

Of course, while the show might be fashioned as a classic sitcom, its story is deeply tied to the overarching events within the MCU. For Olsen, the show was a way to finally have a storyline that made Wanda the center of the narrative, and that will allow fans to take a trip inside the character's mind.

"It's been the biggest gift that Marvel's given me, getting to do this show. You get to just focus on her and not how she felt through everyone else's storylines... I already felt like I had ownership of her because Marvel always encourages you to be part of the process. But even more so now, I feel I have a really strong sense of ownership. If anyone wanted to ask me a question about the future or just a question about what she would think, I feel like this time has provided that."

Apart from focusing on Wanda and Vision, the series will also be a starting point for the next phase of MCU movies. EW's report states that the end of WandaVision will lead directly into the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will open up the MCU to the dangers and possibilities of the larger Multiverse.

"Feige notes [that WandaVision] will directly set up the 2022 film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with Olsen's witch playing a key role alongside Benedict Cumberbatch's sorcerer."

Written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, WandaVision features Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn as Agnes. This news originated at Entertainment Weekly.