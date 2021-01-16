Tom Hiddleston accused Paul Bettany of taking over Loki's "thing" while promoting WandaVision. Bettany appeared with Elizabeth Olsen and other members of the upcoming show's cast for the Virtual Live Event, which also featured some other stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. WandaVision is now officially streaming on Disney+, and fans can check out the first two episodes right now. There are no SPOILERS for WandaVision below.

Did you catch this fan question from ‘Tom H.’ in today’s #WandaVision Virtual Launch Event? pic.twitter.com/ZyuWwmGwcY — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 15, 2021

Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen took questions from MCU fans during the WandaVision Virtual Launch Event last night. However, some "fans" whom they have both worked with over the years decided to crash the party, including Loki star Tom Hiddleston. He surprised both actors and the posed his question to Bettany. "When we last saw Vision in Infinity War, he was no longer living. But now he's alive. And I was just wondering, don't you think that's kind of a Loki thing? Kind of my kind of thing?"

Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen both laughed at Tom Hiddleston's question, but Bettany seemed to take it seriously. Both Vision and Loki were killed by Thanos in Infinity War, though we saw an alternative version of the God of Mischief again in Avengers: Endgame, who took off with the Tesseract. In response to Hiddleston's question, Bettany says, "It's true, I'm totally stealing your thunder, Tom. I'm so sorry about that. I thought the whole thing [would] work better with me anyway." The two actors had a good laugh over the question, though a lot of MCU fans are still wondering exactly how Vision is back for WandaVision. Luckily, the show is now streaming, so fans can begin their quest for Vision survival clues.

In addition to Tom Hiddleston, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie popped up during the WandaVision Virtual Live Event. Mackie claims that Wanda Maximoff and Vision are his favorite Avengers, and then asks, "What makes me your favorite Avenger?" Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Benedict Cumberbatch even made in appearance to ask, "Can you give me a hint about what's going on here? It looks like you're jumping through time, but we just did that, so... yeah." Obviously, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany were not able to provide any spoilers for the show, but they seemed to have a lot of fun seeing their fellow MCU costars.

The early reviews for WandaVision have been, for the most part, favorable. The first two episodes reportedly set the tone for the rest of the season, though they don't get into the larger world of the MCU. However, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige have all promised some major connection to the MCU are on the way. In the meantime, you can watch Tom Hiddleston crash the WandaVision Virtual Live Event above, thanks to the official Marvel Studios Twitter account. In addition, you can see the other cameos below.