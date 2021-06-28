For fans of Marvel who like to get their hands on every possible piece of behind the scenes information, the arrival of the full script for the WandaVision pilot online must be like Christmas and Birthdays arriving in the middle of Thanksgiving. With the show hoping, and being tipped, for Emmy glory, you can now see exactly where it all began for Wanda and Vision in their strange and at first inexplicable contained world of Westview by reading the complete shooting script for the initial episode of the series.

Thr Wandavision script was released with a number of other scripts for series' such as The Boys, Aretha, The Mosquito Coast and The Queen's Gambit, who are all vying for nominations at this year's Emmy Awards ceremony.

Elizabeth Olsen has seen her character go from a villain, to an Avenger to the full blown iteration of Scarlet Witch in just a few short years, and fans were thrilled by the slowly unfurling story of Wanda and how she managed to cope with the grief of losing Vision during the events of Avengers: Infinity War as well as being forced to confront the power within her, that even she was not aware of until the last episode of the show.

When the series premiered a Marvel Studios' first series for Disney+, no one really knew what to expect, and it was only after around three episodes that the sitcom façade that had been featured exclusively in all marketing began to slip away to reveal an action-packed super-hero adventure lying beneath the surface. The series created a new villain in Katherine Hahn's Agatha, a new, live version of Vision who is now somewhere in the world, and a new heroine in Monica Rambeau, who we now know will be a key player in The Marvels next year. To say expectations, which were high anyway, were well and truly surpassed considering how much of a gamble transitioning the MCU to the small screen was.

Speaking to ScreenRant when the show started, Olsen explained how much her character had been allowed to develop so much thanks to the show. It completely broke her whole life and experience open for me," she said. "I think I was always focused on the puzzle piece that I would fulfill in Avengers, and how it's serving our storyline. And this kind of opened up a whole new door for me with her. I feel like I have such ownership, and I feel like I can take her into any situation now. It's really fun to always try and surprise myself with her now," Olsen added. "I feel like I have a lot more skills with her. I don't know, there's something that completely opened it all up for me again. It's such a gift as an actor when you're playing the same character."

With Scarlet Witch playing a pivotal role in Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness, it is unlikely this will be the last time we see Olsen's character on screen considering how much has now been invested into the character. While many fans have accepted that her future is not likely to include a WandaVision season 2, there are plenty of upcoming projects that Wanda's newly enhanced Scarlet Witch could definitely find herself becoming a part of.The script for WandaVision, and others can be found at via Deadline.