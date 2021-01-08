The first two episodes of WandaVision will premiere on January 15th. Disney+ and Marvel Studios confirmed the news this morning after speculation over the release strategy. The series will officially kick of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it's the first release since 2019's release of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Fans were supposed to see the standalone Black Widow movie and Eternals in 2020, along with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, the public health crisis prevented those releases from coming out on time.

Disney+ released a statement this morning about the upcoming WandaVision premiere which says, "The first 2 episodes will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, January 15. Episode 3 will debut on Friday, January 22." While MCU fans will be treated to two episodes to get acquainted with the new series, it will go back to a traditional one episode per week schedule. Some fans wish Disney+ would just release everything all at once like Netflix does, but there are plenty of fans who enjoy having something to look forward to each week.

The Mandalorian proved that Disney+ can roll out a successful TV series. Now, things could get even bigger with the introduction of brand-new MCU content on the small screen. WandaVision looks unlike anything we've ever seen from Marvel Studios with its classic TV sitcom elements. On the surface, it looks light hearted and possibly a little silly, but there are clear dark undertones lurking just beneath the surface. Something sinister is going to break through the romantic bliss that has been teased in the promotional material.

Marvel Studios' WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the MCU in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives, begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. A recently released clip from the show teases that the two superheroes aren't really sure what is going on in there reality. Disney+ says, "the series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision-two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives-begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems."

WandaVision kicks off a whole new branch of projects for Marvel Studios that fans have been waiting years to see. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is up next, with Loki coming up right behind it. Speaking of Loki, Disney+ and Marvel Studios are already developing a second season for Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief. From there, the MCU is going to branch out even further with Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, What If...?, and more. Disney+ is going to be able to tell more in depth stories that should be able to reflect comic book storytelling in a more accurate way. While we wait for WandaVision, you can head over to the official Disney+ website to sign up for a subscription.