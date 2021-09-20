Things may have appeared to be coming up Wanda for Disney and Marvel Studios last week when limited series WandaVision picked up a number of awards at the Creative Arts Emmys. When it came to the main awards though, there was no love shown for the series, which failed to pick up the prize in any of the Primetime Emmy categories it was nominated in - and that was a lot of nominations. The complete shut out scenario meant that despite high expectations, the only title that WandaVision walked away with this weekend was the biggest snub of the ceremony.

WandaVision Fans and critics were full of praise for the debut of the MCU in TV form when WandaVision arrived on Disney+, but despite having over 20 nominations, including entries in all of the main acting categories for limited drama series, and Kathryn Hahn and Paul Bettany both being very heavily tipped to take their respective awards for Best Supporting Actress and Best Actor, they ultimately walked away empty handed in an Emmys night that was a big disappointment for Disney after a similar fate befell their other big hitter, The Mandalorian.

There has always been something of a long standing snub of superhero movies and TV shows when it comes to picking up the major awards. While there have been some notable exceptions to the rule, in general, the superhero genre is one that has always struggled to pick up recognition against serious dramas. With WandaVision picking up so many nominations for this year's Emmys, where was a real sense that this year could be a turning point, but it seems that while Marvel's movies and shows can pull in the ratings and People's Choice awards, when it comes to the big awards, there is still some way to go.

WandaVision may have left the Primetime Emmy Awards with nothing, but they did pick up a handful of awards last week at the Creative Arts Emmys, which included one for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for "Agatha All Along". The song was written by Frozen songwriting husband and wife duo, Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. The song had already been a surprise hit after featuring in the show, and it even made its way to the top of the iTunes chart, which came as a shock to Kathryn Hahn, who performed on the song.

"I remember somebody telling me that I was on the iTunes chart," she said previously. "I was ahead of Bieber for a second. I was like, 'What is going on!' That, I credit to [the Lopezes] for writing such a crazy, incredible jingle that just could not get out of your head. We had so much fun filming her delicious reveal."

Many Marvel fans were unhappy at last night's outcome, and were quick to make their feelings known on Twitter, especially when it came to Kathryn Hahn being beaten to the Best Supporting Actress award by Mare of Easttown' s Julianne Nicholson who picked up the prize for her role as Lori Ross in the Kate Winslett drama. When the dust settles though, the disappointment on the night will soon die away, as Marvel have plenty more tricks up their sleeves to come back fighting next year. In the meantime, WandaVision and all of the other MCU offerings are available on Disney+, including What If...? which heads into its final weekly episodes before making way for Hawkeye' s arrival in November. This news originated at Variety.