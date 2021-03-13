One of the biggest feats the MCU has managed over the years is making a franchise full of secret agents, super-soldiers, aliens, and sorcerers feel like they all belong to the same world, with deep connections between individual superhero series within the MCU. In an interview with Mary Livanos, the producer of WandaVision, she explained this interconnectivity is a result of a close synergy between the people running each movie or show.

"Definitely not blind on the other projects. As producers, we all are sure to communicate a lot and all the time we have constant dialogues and it's actually one of my favorite parts of the job is to be able to call up for say, Richie Palmer, who's the producer on Doctor Strange 2, and just chat and brainstorm and catch up and make sure that everything that we're doing helps them and just to mind-meld, which is fantastic. So there's plentiful communication. Especially as we expand the Universe. It's crucial."

Back when the MCU was in its infancy, the seeds of interconnectivity were already being planted through the post-credits scenes, which sometimes featured Nick Fury talking about the AVENGERS initiative, or a glimpse of Thor's hammer sticking out of the ground in the desert.

After Avengers: Endgame, the fate of the various superheroes are more closely tied together, and fans expect to see Spider-Man: Far From Home showing how Peter Parker deals with the loss of Tony Stark, or the Guardians of the Galaxy to show up in Thor: Love and Thunder. According to Livanos, despite the synergy between the movies and the shows, the highest priority for the teams behind the projects remains to tell the best story possible.

"The opportunity that we have as producers at Marvel is very unique and a total cool privilege. Being able to be creatively focused on one, one to two, maybe towards the end of your project, one to two projects at a time is an incredible gift because we are 100% invested in the story that we're trying to tell. And we're able to commit ourselves fully to the storytelling that we're doing at that time and devote ourselves to our characters. Which is fantastic and I think is why Marvel has seen the success that we have. We're able to really commit ourselves fully to the work, which is awesome. And Kevin [Feige] is the smartest man alive."

The upcoming Doctor Strange sequel will continue with the MCU's tradition of interconnectivity, as the Sorcerer Supreme is joined by the newly-christened Scarlet Witch from WandaVision on a multiverse-spanning adventure. In turn, the movie will lead directly into the events of the upcoming Spider-Man 3, which will see Strange sharing his wisdom with the webbed wall-crawler.

Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez. The film arrives in theaters on March 25, 2022. This news originated at ComicBook.com.