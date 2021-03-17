Watching WandaVision has been a real test of patience for MCU fans. Every episode seemed to hint at the arrival of a major Marvel Comics character, from Magneto to Mephisto. One character whose arrival seemed practically a guarantee was Quicksilver from Fox's X-Men films, played by Evan Peters. But even though Peters did show up as the speedster, it was finally revealed that the character was a red-herring, an ordinary guy who had been hypnotized by Agatha Harkness. In an interview with Screenrant, the creator and head writer of the show, Jac Schaeffer confirmed that had been the plan for Peters' character all along.

"It was always the intention that Evan be fake Pietro. That he was not, in fact, the MCU Quicksilver. Then beyond that, I can't actually remember when those decisions were made. It was very early tied to his storyline that he was Agatha's puppet. He was a young man living nearby; she had taken over his house and was holding him hostage. We really loved it. It was at the service of Agatha's character, because we loved the idea that every time she would complain about her husband, she was actually speaking out loud about the man she was holding hostage. It's just so mean; it's so mean."

For many fans, Peters's inclusion in the MCU was practically a guarantee that Fox's X-Men movies were going to continue in the MCU and the realization that was not going to happen led to some acute disappointment.

Another source of disappointment was when the aerospace engineer that Monica Rambeau referred to did not turn out to be Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic of the Fantastic Four, but some random new character named Major Goodner who was created specifically for the show. Once again, according to Schaeffer, the hint about an "aerospace engineer" was never meant to be about Mr. Fantastic.

"You know, the character that Monica [Rambeau] met on the show that everybody thought was going to be Reed Richards, the engineer? That character is Major Goodner, and she's named after one of my friends, Aly Goodner ['00], that I went to Princeton with, who's part of this group. I made that choice because that character represents every time one of these women has come through for me and every time they've been good at their job. It became this hilarious thing for me that everybody was like, "It's going to be Reed Richards, it's going to be some important man," and I'm like, "No, it's just a lady who's awesome at what she does and who will be there for her friends."

Written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn as Agnes. The series is available to stream on Disney+. The comment about Quicksilver comes from Screenrant. The comments about Reed Richards comes from dailyprincetonian.com.