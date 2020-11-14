In the absence of any big-screen offerings from the MCU, the Marvel project that has been generating the most buzz is the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision, centering on the story of Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch, and her android boyfriend Vision. In an interview with Collider, Paul Bettany, who plays Vision, described the show as a "beautiful puzzle box" that viewers will enjoy peeling the layers off.

"I think it's going to make you think about the MCU in a whole brand new way but I do think that it's absolutely a part of that universe. As each episode unfolds, the audience will be able to peel back layer upon layer until this rather beautiful puzzle box written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman and shot by [cinematographer] Jess Hall will be revealed to everybody and it will make sense. All of the bonkers stuff will be about something."

An adaptation of the Marvel Comics storyline House of M, WandaVision takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. After Vision's death at the hands of Thanos, Wanda misses him so much that she brings him back from the dead, and creates an artificial reality for them to live in, based on classic sitcoms where nothing bad ever happens.

Naturally, cracks in Wanda's new reality soon begin to appear, and Vision also slowly comes to realize that all is not as it should be. According to Paul Bettany, making a television spinoff of the MCU was a natural extension of the episodic nature of the superhero franchise.

"If you think about it, what Kevin Feige has done [with the MCU] is like a grand TV experiment anyway. It's sequels and spin-offs, in an episodic formula and spin-off formula, like you've had in television forever, just done on a grand scale in film. So, moving it to TV, I think they made a really smart decision, as an homage to lots of different eras and genres of the American centuries' TV. The difference is this, we had an awful lot of money but we had to make six hours, rather than two and a half, or whatever it was - seven hours or eight hours, but a lot of hours - at the same amount of money that we would usually have to make two and a half hours. They did some very clever things, like we shot the first episode in two days, in front of a live studio audience."

From Bettany's remarks, it seems the first episode of WandaVision will be a traditional sitcom, complete with a live studio audience. But the nature of things will presumably begin to change from the second episode onwards, as Wanda and Vision are forced to deal with the repercussions of altering reality on such a massive scale.

Written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, WandaVision features Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn as Agnes. The series premieres Jan. 15, 2021, on Disney+. This news originated at Collider.