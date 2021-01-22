Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff's brother in a new interview about WandaVision episode 3. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are still trying to figure out exactly what is happening in the new series, which has been hard to do. As of this writing, only three episodes have aired on Disney+, though it looks like things are starting to fracture, which may lead to a big reveal in episode 4. There are SPOILERS for WandaVision episode 3 below, so read ahead at your own risk.

The third episode of WandaVision begins to show some cracks in the facade. We learn that Wanda is pregnant in the episode, and by the end, she and Vision have twins to take care of. The birth has a profound effect on Wanda, who discovers some memories that she had buried below the surface. One of those memories is the death of her twin brother Pietro, aka Quicksilver, who died protecting Hawkeye in Age of Ultron. Elizabeth Olsen had this to say about that memory and the possibility of more coming to the surface.

"The experience of having just gone through real birth - like a real birth experience, because they're real, breathing creatures that she's given birth to [Laughs] - I believe that's what has sparked this memory that was squashed. She starts to really connect back in with these memories that aren't on the surface. And we will continue to watch her discover more of those kinds of moments."

As for whether or not these repressed memories will involve Pietro, that is unclear. With that being said, it has been rumored that X-Men actor Evan Peters will reprise his role as Quicksilver in WandaVision. In episode 3, Wanda becomes irritated when reality sets in. Geraldine speaks about Pietro and his death at the hands of Ultron, which sets Wanda off. She ends up banishing Geraldine before grilling her on her true identity.

As to where Geraldine ends up, that is a mystery. She appears to be in a field near a military complex. WandaVision episode 3 comes to a close and MCU fans are left with more questions than ever. Whatever the case may be, the reality that Wanda is currently living in is slowly crumbling around her. But we might not end up seeing more of Quicksilver. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously spoke about the show and says that the core of it is based around the relationship between Wanda and Vision. "[Wanda's] got a lot of family members in the comics," Feige said. "This is more about that relationship with Vision, and more about that dynamic and the evolving relationship of that couple, and how that grows and evolves and unfolds."

The dynamic between Vision and Wanda is also starting to show some cracks. But it's unclear how exactly this illusion is occurring. Is it a dream or a prison? Is Wanda the true villain? MCU fans are left to speculate as we wait until next week for more information as to how WandaVision will connect to the MCU as a whole. The interview with Elizabeth Olsen was originally conducted by TV Line.