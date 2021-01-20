So far, Disney+ series WandaVision has proven to be a huge departure from the usual MCU antics, and things could be about to get even weirder if a now deleted tweet is to be believed. It seems that Evan Peters' version of Quicksilver could be entering the bizarre world of WandaVision, with the Spanish actor Rodri Martin, who has previously dubbed Peters in the translated X-Men movies, revealing that he will reprise the role in this Disney+ series. Martin has since deleted the post and made his account private, which all but confirms it.

The content of Martin's post roughly translates to the actor mentioning the premiere of WandaVision on Friday, before noting that this is the first series where he will have the "privilege" of once again voicing Pietro AKA Peter Maximoff AKA Quicksilver. There have been rumors for some time that Peters' take on Quicksilver, who was last seen in 2019's X-Men: Dark Phoenix, would enter proceedings, and this certainly sounds like those rumors have turned out to be true.

Of course, Evan Peters is not the only version of Quicksilver to have been realized on the big screen, with Kick-Ass star Aaron Taylor-Johnson portraying the character opposite WandaVision's Elizabeth Olsen. Sadly, he met his end during the finale of 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, meaning that Olsen's Wanda Maximoff is going to be put through one unusual reunion, meeting an alternate version of her brother who, for some reason, now looks like Evan Peters.

What this means for WandaVision remains to be seen, but with the MCU getting ready to explore the multiverse in the likes of upcoming sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it's now likely that the series will be the beginning of that exploration. With regards to the wider MCU, the arrival of Peters as Quicksilver would add a lot of weight to similar, even crazier rumors that have been circulating lately, such as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning as alternate wall-crawlers alongside Tom Holland for Spider-Man 3.

Debuting on Disney+, WandaVision reunites audiences with the Avengers Wanda Maximoff and Vision. Picking up after the events of 2019's Avengers: Endgame, Wanda Maximoff and Vision are living the idyllic suburban life in the town of Westview, trying to conceal their powers. As they begin to enter new decades and encounter television tropes, the couple suspects that things are not as they seem.

Directed by Matt Shakman, the series finds Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their respective roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision from the MCU, while Debra Jo Rupp, Fred Melamed, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park, and Kat Dennings make up the supporting cast.

The series has so far been a huge hit with critics, who have praised the two central performances, the ongoing homages to past sitcoms, and the show's unique approach to the world of Marvel. WandaVison is currently one of the highest rated projects across the whole of the MCU on Rotten Tomatoes and is likely setting up the direction of the franchise for years to come. This comes to us courtesy of Twitter user Coleccineando.