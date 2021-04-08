Writer Jac Schaeffer, who has now helmed three screenwriting projects for Marvel including WandaVision and the upcoming Black Widow has finally cleared the speculations behind Evan Peters' casting as the Hex incarnation of Pietro Maximoff aka Quicksilver. WandaVision kick-started the MCU's Phase IV with a unique and different approach and its first season bid adieu with an emotional climactic sequence and a flabergasting post-credits scene. Throughout its run, WandaVision introduced us to new characters, new storylines, and one mind-blowing cameo.

In the fifth episode of WandaVision, Evan Peters made an appearance as Quicksilver, Wanda's deceased brother, but now "recast" from an earlier portrayal of the character by Aaron-Taylor Johnson. Evan Peters' cameo sparked rumors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe merging with the X-Men for the first time since Disney (Marvel Studios' parent company) acquired the franchise. This led to fans bursting out their excitement on social media along with dozens of theories surrounding X-Men's further inclusion into the MCU and how multiverse would conceptualize in the franchise.

But, it was later revealed that Evan was actually playing Ralph Bohner, a Westview resident whom Agatha magically manipulated to "play" a "fake Pietro" to unveil how Wanda was able to hold such a large illusion within the Hex. The fans were obviously disappointed over the fact that the cameo couldn't spawn anything fruitful per their speculations. But, in an interview with Empire's podcast, WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer has revealed that casting Evan Peters as Quicksilver was more than just a joke.

Talking about having Evan Peters come to the MCU, Schaeffer said that it was intended to signify how grief can cloud one's memory and judgment. Schaeffer said.

"We had a grief counselor come to the [writers] room, and we did some research on grief, and there's a lot about how people remember faces. The anxiety of not remembering the faces of your loved ones, misremembering, or actively misremembering things as a self-preservation tactic-all of that became fascinating to us, and we thought that by casting Evan [Peters] in the role, it would not only have that effect on Wanda, but it would have this meta layer for the audience, as well."

As WandaVision progressed over the nine weeks, we witnessed some major emotional turnarounds in Wanda's life, which led her to create an entire reality of her own. The show took us back to her past traumas and how she has never been able to find peace given the loss of her parents, her brother, and eventually Vision. The scene where Wanda creates Vision out of grief was really heartfelt and connecting, giving Wanda's character greater significance in the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In fact, it's a psychological fact that people often tend to cloud their judgment and memories to deal with the grief of lost loved ones, even forgetting their voice. Wanda remarks this in the show when she points out how her brother's accent has changed. Earlier, series director Matt Shakman told in an interview that he didn't expect Peters' cameo to spark X-Men speculations.

Well, maybe he and the writers underestimate the commitment of fans towards the MCU lore and the depth of its characters. WandaVision also introduced the audience to Wiccan and Speed, Wanda's children, and gave multiple references to the supervillain Mephisto, which have further garnered more theories concerning his possible appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Though Evan Peters' character was pretty much short-lived in the show, we never know what could come out of the fascinating minds of Marvel Studios' writers and creators.

WandaVision's storyline is not over yet. The show will tie up with the Doctor Strange sequel and may have connections to the upcoming Disney+ series, Loki, which will also tie-up with the former. WandaVision is currently available to stream exclusively on Disney+. This news originated at the Empire Online podcast.