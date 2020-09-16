Fear not, Marvel fans as WandaVision is still coming this year. The upcoming live-action series is one of the first in a new batch of shows that will tie in more directly to the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Given what is going on in the industry right now there had been doubts as to whether or not it would still arrive on time. While no firm release date has been set a new trailer previewing what's to come on Disney+ this fall confirms that the series is indeed coming down the pipeline before year's end.

This is the way… to get pumped for the coming months. Start streaming favorites like Hidden Figures, X2, and Big, plus Originals like The Right Stuff from @NatGeo, Clouds, @MarvelStudios’ WandaVision, and a new season of The Mandalorian. Coming soon on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/PrS1LovFq4 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) September 16, 2020

The video serves as a preview of the entire slate coming to Disney+ this fall. WandaVision is included, which is Disney publicly saying that the show is going to be here on time, if not ahead of time. Originally, the series had been set to arrive in December following the debut of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in August. However, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan's series got bumped back due to production delays brought on by the shutdown. Since this is a fall preview, it is not a reach to assume WandaVision could be coming in the fall, which would be sooner than expected. But without a firm release date confirmation, all that can be said for sure is that it isn't being pushed to 2021.

Elizabeth Olsen is set to reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff, with Paul Bettany returning as Vision. Given his death at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, it remains a bit unclear how that is going to work. From what little footage we've seen the show will be taking a cue from classic sitcoms, while also adding some trippy spectacle into the equation. It has also been confirmed that William and Thomas, the twin children of Wanda and Vision from the pages of Marvel Comics, will be included. With the 2020 release firmed up, we should expect a full-length trailer sooner rather than later.

Matt Shakman is directing the show with Black Widow screenwriter Jac Schaeffer set as the head writer. The cast includesTeyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau), Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis), Randall Park (Agent Jimmy Woo) and Kathryn Hahn in a mystery role. This is one of several new live-action shows being developed for the streaming service, which will see Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige heavily involved. They will also carry budgets said to be comparable to a blockbuster movie. Loki, Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight are also in various stages of development.

The preview also includes upcoming Disney+ originals such as Black BeautyThe Right Stuff and Clouds, while classics like Big, Bend It Like Beckham and X2- X-Men United are also coming to the streaming service before the end of 2020. Not to mention The Mandalorian season 2, which recently revealed its first trailer and is easily the buzziest title of the bunch. But if WandaVision does indeed beat The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to the punch, that will be right up there in terms of anticipation. You can check out the full preview from the Disney+ Twitter.