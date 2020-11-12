Marvel Studios and Disney+ have announced that WandaVision will premiere in early 2021 with a new teaser. It was originally believed the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series was going to premiere later this month, but now fans are going to have to wait just a little bit longer. As it stands, The Mandalorian is back with season 2, and it has already been getting rave reviews and bringing a lot of attention back to Disney+, much like all of the Marvel shows will do when they are released.

A new era arrives. Marvel Studios’ @WandaVision, an Original Series, is streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/aejE6DNR35 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 12, 2020

WandaVision will premiere Friday January 15th, 2021, exclusively on Disney+. The episodes will be released once a week, just like The Mandalorian. The show is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)-two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives-begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman, while Jac Schaeffer is head writer. Though we have the new teaser and previously saw the first footage, specifics about the show are still being kept tightly under wraps.

When it comes to keeping secrets, Marvel Studios might be the best in the business when looking at the rabid fan base. With that being said, they also know how to tease really well. For instance, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed in a new interview that WandaVision will directly set up the events for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is set to be released in 2022. As for how it will all be connected, that has not been confirmed at the moment, though MCU fans have their theories.

Much like the first trailer for WandaVision, the latest teaser focuses on the classic sitcom vibe of the show. There is no real footage shown, just an old school television set with Wanda and Vision flickering through different sitcoms from throughout history. When developing the series, Marvel Studios turned to Dick Van Dyke for advice, who told them that the key to having a success, is making sure that anything that happens on the screen is something that could happen in real-life. As to how the showrunners took that advice and wrapped it into a comic book story is unclear, but it does point to the attention to detail that the studio goes into when making projects.

WandaVision will take over for The Mandalorian on Fridays, while we wait for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the Loki series. It is believed that Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie's show will premiere at some point next year too, though it is not clear when. With that being said, it looks like Marvel Studios and Disney+ will be able to put out a new series every 6 to 8 weeks in 2021, which would be massive for fans who received no new MCU material in 2020. You can check out the WandaVision teaser above, thanks to the Marvel Studios Twitter account.