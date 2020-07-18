WandaVision is reportedly delayed until spring 2021. The upcoming series was supposed to debut this winter, but like most projects in Hollywood, the production came to a halt earlier this year. The news comes after it was announced that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will also be delayed. While this isn't a surprise, it will certainly be disappointing for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans who have been waiting over a year to see these new shows. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige officially announced the upcoming shows at San Diego Comic-Con last year in a massive panel that brought the house down.

As for the spring release of WandaVision, that all depends on if things "go as planned." There is a lot of uncertainty in the entertainment industry at the moment, so nothing is really 100% certain. It is believed that the series will go back into production next month, but that has not been officially confirmed at this time. It seems that WandaVision will have to begin production again next month in order to meet the spring 2021 release, which is also when the Loki series is expected to debut.

Along with WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel Studios also has the Loki series, Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight on the way for Disney+. However, these shows will more than likely be delayed too. On the big screen side of things, Black Widow was supposed to be out in May and the Eternals movie was supposed to come out at the end of this year. For now, Black Widow is scheduled to open at the end of the year with the Eternals taking a spot in early 2021.

While this is disappointing news, it does give MCU fans a lot to look forward to, possibly in a short amount of time since everything is currently backed up. For now, cities across the United States are starting to close down again in an effort to keep things from spreading, which means movie and TV productions aren't going to happen, unless they're done outside of the U.S. James Cameron is back to work on Avatar 2 in New Zealand, which has completely flattened the curve. Other productions like The Batman, are rumored to begin again in the fall, but in a studio as opposed to outside in the U.K.

Atlanta and Los Angeles are places that Marvel Studios utilizes the most and unfortunately, both cities are being hit hard. Whatever the case may be, everybody is looking for a solution for getting back to work in a safe manner. Hopefully Marvel Studios will get a plan together and are able to get everything they need finished in a timely manner to get these shows and movies out to the fans, while keeping their cast and crew as safe as possible. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to reveal the WandaVision series delay.