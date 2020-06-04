Marvel's WandaVision is reportedly going to complete reshoots in July. The upcoming Disney+ series initially wrapped principal photography back in March, before the world's current state of affairs shut down the entertainment industry. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had not wrapped production at the time and had to postpone everything. It is unclear if that show will also go back next month to finish up whatever is left to complete. Regardless, Disney+ and Marvel Studios seem adamant to get both shows launched on time this year.

The news comes from the Tampa Bay Comic Convention, which is presumably going forward with their normal event in July. WandaVision star Paul Bettany was scheduled to appear and has had to cancel. San Diego Comic-Con and other conventions have already cancelled and announced virtual events this year to properly follow safety guidelines. Whatever the case may be Florida seems intent on getting everything back to normal in short order. You can read their statement in regard to Paul Bettany's canceled appearance below.

"We finally received word from Paul Bettany's representation, and unfortunately Paul had to cancel his appearance at TBCC this year due being called back by Disney for WandaVision filming in July, in Los Angeles. We're working on guest additions!"

Adding to the WandaVision reshoot news is the speculation that American Horror Story and X-Men star Evan Peters has been cast in a mystery role. Marvel fans are more than likely hoping that he'll be playing Quicksilver in the series, but that seems unlikely, even as the show features a surreal, dream-like style. Whatever the case may be, it seems that Marvel Studios is ready to get back to work on the Disney+ series.

WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany who play Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, and Vision, respectively. In addition, Kat Dennings and Randall Park are returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles, while Teyonah Parris is playing an older version of Monica Rambeau. The character was first introduced as the young daughter of Maria Rambeau in 2019's Captain Marvel. It's unclear who Evan Peters will be playing, and the same can be said for Kathryn Hahn. Hopefully will have some more news in the coming weeks if the show goes into reshoot mode.

WandaVision is set in the 1950s and the show looks truly bizarre from the small amount of footage we've been treated to. The series blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision-two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives-begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The show is directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer on board as head writer. The Tampa Bay Comic Convention Facebook account was the first to reveal that WandaVision was going back for additional photography this summer. You can check out the announcement below.