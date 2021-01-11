WandaVision is all set to premiere in less than a week and usher in a new era of Marvel TV that everyone is eagerly looking forward to. But one can't forget Marvel Studios' past ventures in television series- like all its shows on Netflix that shined bright but for a short time, the ill-fated Helstorm, Inhumans, and others- that, disappointingly, mostly failed. However, Marvel boss Kevin Feige has "great confidence" that even though WandaVision is a "big swing", they will be able to "absolutely pull it off."

WandaVision is, undoubtedly, a big step for Marvel Studios that has only rolled out gritty action flicks laced with their fair share of comedy. But the upcoming Disney+ series is going to try its hand at being a satirical version of sitcoms through different eras while connecting to the overarching story of its Phase 4. That's one tough task but Feige has assured that even though the series is an "extreme version" of what the MCU has been until now, they won't "let fear guide us in our choices."

"I think we always question things, but we don't let fear guide us in our choices either. So, I believe there is a healthy balance somewhere. From the start of Marvel Studios, we always said we don't want to make one kind of movie. When Iron Man worked, the first thing we announced was a WWII movie (Captain America) and a Norse God alien movie (Thor), and then a team-up movie (Avengers). So we always look to take the success or the goodwill that comes to us, and utilize that to expand to grow into Guardians of the Galaxy, and into Black Panther and Captain Marvel," Kevin Feige explained. He went onto say this.

"WandaVision was just an extreme version of that and doing it in a way that will have answers and will take the confusion, or the oddity or avant-garde nature of it and begin to put into the piece, as each episode is unveiled week by week. But we've always been rewarded for taking big swings and not for repeating ourselves necessarily. And we had great confidence in those two actors playing those two characters and that they could absolutely pull it off."

WandaVision is going to be released in the form of weekly episodes starting with the first two episodes on the same night, followed by The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki. They will all be available without any added charges to Disney+ subscribers, which is a lot less than what they have paid in the past to watch an MCU film in the theaters. But Feige is not overly concerned that this would ever affect the theatrical release of films in the future.

"Well, it's not free. And, it is not dissimilar to the worries I've had in my first few years at Marvel. Because the Marvel rights were separated among multiple studios, there would be multiple Marvel movies a year. There was one year when there were three in one summer. The question was 'Whoa, how is this going to last? How is this going to survive?' And my answer then, when I had no control over anything, was "As long as they're different, as long as they're unique and some of the characters might crossover and the Marvel logo is at the front." But if they're unique and interesting stories, that doesn't go out of style."

Feige firmly believes that binging on a series or a film from the comfort of your home is the opposite of going to a theater to watch a film and it's this distinction that makes all the difference.

"Finding something interesting and unique to watch at home, and eventually being back in a movie theater is how we escape, is how we learn and is how we grow. It's our job as storytellers to utilize that format and tell interesting, different stories that happen to be based in 80 years of amazing narrative fiction of the Marvel comics and can tap into all the different genres," he shared adding that the black-and-white half-hour sitcom is unlike anything they have ever done and is "wholly unique".

WandaVision is scheduled to premiere on January 15, 2021, with the first two episodes of the show to release together on the official Disney+ app. The news comes to us via Deadline.